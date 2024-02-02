The 13 Cutest Couples at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Love permeated the atmosphere at the Emmy Awards as Hollywood’s beloved couples adorned the red carpet, infusing charm and romance into the star-studded affair. From adorable displays of affection to coordinated fashion statements, the 13 cutest couples stole the spotlight, capturing hearts and leaving fans in awe of their undeniable chemistry. Join us as we revisit the sweetest moments shared by these power pairs during the glamorous evening of the Emmy Awards.

13. Ken and Tran Jeong

Ken Jeong and his wife, Tran Ho, radiated joy as they embraced each other while posing for photos at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The couple sported coordinated outfits, with Jeong in a navy tuxedo and Ho in a matching navy floral dress.

12. Issa Rae and Louis Diame

Throughout her acting journey, Issa Rae has earned nine Emmy nominations, primarily for her performances in Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Familiar with the silver carpet, this year she graced the event alongside her husband, Louis Diame, looking stunning in a champagne gown adorned with sequins and feathers.

11. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons, known for his role as Allan Gore in the Hulu miniseries Love & Death, earned a nomination at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Accompanied by his long-time partner Kirsten Dunst, the duo looked perfectly coordinated on the event day. Plemons wore a black tuxedo, while Dunst donned a black dress adorned with maroon polka dots.

10. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The 2024 Emmy Awards marked a special evening for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The celebrity couple, who recently became parents to their first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, made their public debut since the arrival of their son. Displaying their affection as usual, the reality star and Blink-182 drummer shared some PDA moments for the paparazzi before the awards ceremony.

9. Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

Jeff Bridges, nominated for an Emmy for his lead role in The Old Man, was accompanied by his wife of nearly 50 years, Susan Heston, at the silver carpet arrivals and the award ceremony. The enduring couple also showcased their style, with Bridges in an all-black outfit and Heston dazzling in a silver sequined dress.

8. Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

7. Joel Kim Booster and John-Michael Kelly

Joel Kim Booster and his boyfriend turned heads on the Emmy Awards red carpet. The Fire Island and Loot star, nominated for an Emmy this year for writing the Hulu movie Fire Island, shared a passionate kiss with his boyfriend, John-Michael Kelly, in matching tuxedos.

6. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The couple stuck together throughout much of the event, as evident in numerous photos and videos from the evening. Blanco didn’t accompany the Rare Beauty founder for red carpet photos, where she flaunted her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress adorned with over 450,000 paillettes. However, he blew her a kiss before they temporarily went their separate ways in front of the cameras, only to reunite later and take their seats for the ceremony.

5. Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski

Segel, a nominee for outstanding actor in a comedy series for the first season of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, attended the ceremony with his partner Radomski. Both dressed in classic black, Segel in a black tux and Radomski in a stunning black gown with embroidered flowers, they walked hand in hand, smiling for photographers on the silver carpet.

4. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

During the 2024 Emmy Awards, Niecy Nash secured the title of Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



Jessica Betts, Nash’s spouse of nearly four years, stood by her side to celebrate this significant achievement in the actress’s career. Dressed in matching outfits, the married duo graced the silver carpet, with Betts taking a moment during the photo session to affectionately kiss Nash on the cheek.

3. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe, nominated for his role in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, brought his partner of a decade, Erin Darke, to the grand event. In a rare public appearance, Radcliffe playfully referred to Darke’s parents as his in-laws, sparking marriage rumors. However, spokespeople for the actor clarified to various publications after the interview that the couple is not married.

2. Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston

Following their attendance at the Critics Choice Awards, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston made a rare appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The engaged couple, adorned in a yellow dress and a dark tuxedo, respectively, shared smiles as they posed for pictures on the silver carpet.

1. Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin snagged an award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance as Roman Roy in Succession. His wife, Jazz Charton, stood by to celebrate his win, and during his acceptance speech, he expressed the desire for more kids. The couple, showcasing their affection, was photographed on the silver carpet with Culkin embracing his wife, and the two exchanging loving gazes.

