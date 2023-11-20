Baby on the Way! Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Reveal the News in the Most Unusual Way (VIDEO)

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made a notable appearance on the red carpet a few weeks ago, sparking a flurry of speculation, particularly about Suki Waterhouse’s attire, which hinted at a possible pregnancy. Despite the initial rumors, the couple took their time before confirming the news — taking them one month to do so, and the way they did it was unconventional.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News , Guerin Charles/ABACA/Abaca/East News

On October 21st, Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have been together for 5 years, turned heads with their giggles on the red carpet of a Hollywood event. While The Batman actor sported a classic suit; actress-singer Suki Waterhouse chose to wear a see-through empire dress, which showcased her matching underwear. While many fans were quick to notice what seemed like a belly bump lurking under the dress, the incident prompted a reminder not to rush to judgment based on physical appearance, as various factors can contribute to a bloated look, often with deeply personal reasons.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

During the set of her latest concert in Mexico City, all-dressed-up Waterhouse jokingly addressed the audience, saying that “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.” Fans responded with loud cheers, and the singer continued, laughing, “I’m not sure if it’s working.” You can watch the video of the announcement below.

Known as one of Hollywood’s most private couple, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse proved that happiness thrives when one keeps away from the public eye. Even so, the singer faced a lot of criticism over her relationship with the famous actor. However, she has handled the criticism with grace and poise, refusing to let it affect her relationship with Pattinson.