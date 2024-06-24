Why Kylie Jenner Suddenly Started to Look Different

Kylie Jenner attended numerous events, but her altered facial features stunned her fans. Online users commented that the 26-year-old reality TV star looked different in the widely shared photos and videos from the fashion event. Experts decided to explain to fans what actually happened to her face in an effort to prevent negative comments.

Experts explain that it could be side effects of some cosmetic procedures.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News , zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Celebrities are constantly in the spotlight, scrutinized for their appearance, and held to often unrealistic ideals. This relentless focus can lead to significant stress and impact their mental health. Therefore, it's crucial to refrain from sending negative comments about their appearance. Experts, using Kylie Jenner as an example, explain how beauty procedures can significantly alter one's appearance, sometimes leading to further public scrutiny and debate.

As discussions about Kylie Jenner's appearance continued, cosmetic injections expert Molly Bailey provided a detailed explanation of the side effects caused by improper facial procedures. Molly shared a video on her Instagram where she discussed how the owner of Kylie Cosmetics developed a particular look after undergoing various cosmetic treatments. She explained that this look, medically termed alar rim retraction, affects the nostril area. It can result from Botox, gummy smile tox, nasal tox, and rhinoplasty. Molly noted that while these treatments are intended to enhance facial aesthetics, they can sometimes lead to unintended consequences if not performed correctly.

Fans mistook her malar mound for signs of ageing.

Laurent VU/SIPA/East News

Discussing the puffiness observed in Kylie's cheeks, Molly identified the small bulge at the top of her cheeks as a malar mound. She elaborated that this mound consists of a fat pad and some lymphatic tissue. When fillers are injected under the eyes and into the tear troughs, they can sometimes impede the natural drainage of lymphatic tissue in the area. This blockage can cause the malar mound to swell, resulting in a puffy appearance and making the zygomatic cutaneous ligament more pronounced. This can give the face a fuller and sometimes swollen look, which many fans mistook for signs of aging or overuse of cosmetic procedures.

The expert asks not to send hateful comments toward Kylie for experiments with cosmetic procedures.

Molly further explained that these cosmetic procedures, while generally safe, require a high level of expertise and precision. Any miscalculations in the amount or placement of injectables can lead to noticeable and often undesired changes in appearance. She stressed the importance of seeking treatment from qualified professionals who understand the complexities of facial anatomy and the potential repercussions of each procedure. Molly made a heartfelt plea to viewers, urging them not to direct hateful comments toward Kylie. She emphasized that her intention was to educate the public about the potential effects of injectable cosmetic treatments, not to criticize Jenner.

There's one more reason for Kylie's puffiness under her eyes.

Another expert commented that the contrast between celebrities' usual appearance, enhanced by perfect lighting and filters, and their real-life look can be striking. Harsh overhead lighting can be particularly unflattering, casting shadows that highlight imperfections. It can affect everyone and it's normal. In Kylie's case, this lighting emphasized her nose-to-mouth lines and mid-cheek lines. The aesthetics practitioner suggested that these features might be due to dehydration or lack of sleep, which can lead to puffiness under the eyes.

Celebrities often face immense pressure to maintain a perfect appearance due to constant public scrutiny and high beauty standards. This pressure can be overwhelming, leading them to undergo various cosmetic procedures to meet societal expectations.