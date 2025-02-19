“This Is Not Tom Cruise,” Fans Left in Shock After 62-Year-Old Star's Transformation

People
19 hours ago

Tom Cruise was the recipient of a major honor, and he couldn’t be happier! However, the award was not the reason everyone was talking about the famous actor. Instead, fans were chatting over his latest appearance, and many barely recognized the 62-year-old star.

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

The Hollywood icon was awarded the U.S. Navy’s highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Award, in recognition of his contributions. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Cruise proudly displayed his medal in photos that quickly spread across social media. But while the award was meant to be the highlight, it was his noticeably altered look that stole the spotlight.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press/East News

Social media exploded with reactions, as fans questioned his appearance. On Instagram, one user asked, “What happened to him?!” while another bluntly stated, “This is not Tom Cruise. Didn't even recognize him.”

"He looks almost 70," concluded one user. Others speculated about cosmetic procedures, with one commenting, “Why does his face look so puffy lately?” and another writing, “He has way too much filler in his face.”

Kin Cheung/Associated Press/East News
Kevin Carpenter
17 hours ago

I think he looks great for his age. And a brilliant actor too.if he is in a film,I know its worth watching.

-
-
Reply

Also, Tom Cruise's latest appearance on the small screen created yet another buzz around his name. The Hollywood star featured in a clip introducing the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while also mentioning his film Mission: Impossible 8.

What caught everyone’s attention again was the noticeable change in his appearance. The 62-year-old actor looked visibly different, sparking a fresh wave of discussion on social media and speculation about possible cosmetic procedures. While the speech was grand and full of energy, many viewers were distracted by something else, his face.

"What happened to his face?" one person asked online, while others commented that he looked "bizarre". Another joked, “There is no greater pressure than his skin trying to stay stretched on his face.”

Fans remain divided. Was it just an unflattering photo, or has the action star really changed that much? What do you think of the star’s appearance?

Preview photo credit NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News, Kin Cheung/Associated Press/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads