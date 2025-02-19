I think he looks great for his age. And a brilliant actor too.if he is in a film,I know its worth watching.
“This Is Not Tom Cruise,” Fans Left in Shock After 62-Year-Old Star's Transformation
Tom Cruise was the recipient of a major honor, and he couldn’t be happier! However, the award was not the reason everyone was talking about the famous actor. Instead, fans were chatting over his latest appearance, and many barely recognized the 62-year-old star.
The Hollywood icon was awarded the U.S. Navy’s highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Award, in recognition of his contributions. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Cruise proudly displayed his medal in photos that quickly spread across social media. But while the award was meant to be the highlight, it was his noticeably altered look that stole the spotlight.
Social media exploded with reactions, as fans questioned his appearance. On Instagram, one user asked, “What happened to him?!” while another bluntly stated, “This is not Tom Cruise. Didn't even recognize him.”
"He looks almost 70," concluded one user. Others speculated about cosmetic procedures, with one commenting, “Why does his face look so puffy lately?” and another writing, “He has way too much filler in his face.”
Also, Tom Cruise's latest appearance on the small screen created yet another buzz around his name. The Hollywood star featured in a clip introducing the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while also mentioning his film Mission: Impossible 8.
What caught everyone’s attention again was the noticeable change in his appearance. The 62-year-old actor looked visibly different, sparking a fresh wave of discussion on social media and speculation about possible cosmetic procedures. While the speech was grand and full of energy, many viewers were distracted by something else, his face.
Fans remain divided. Was it just an unflattering photo, or has the action star really changed that much? What do you think of the star’s appearance?