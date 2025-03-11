Miley Cyrus Shocks With Latest Red Carpet Look — Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing

Miley Cyrus is renowned for constantly reinventing her look to reflect the latest fashion trends, and she frequently earns praise for her bold style choices. In a noteworthy fashion moment, the 32-year-old unveiled bleached waves with dark roots and ends in 2023. With smoky eyes and minimal makeup, this transformation was a striking contrast to her early days as Hannah Montana.

Then, at the 2024 Grammys, her golden safety pin dress caused a stir, prompting fans to exclaim, “No one could pull this off but you… They all were stunned beyond words or gossip!” Earlier, in 2019, she dazzled everyone at the Oscars Vanity Fair party in a sparkling black gown, adorned with diamonds. Sporting beachy waves and a dramatic cat-eye, she truly owned the red carpet.