Miley Cyrus Shocks With Latest Red Carpet Look — Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to jaw-dropping moments, and her appearance at the 2025 Oscars was no exception. In fact, it was such a drastic change that it sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. The Grammy-winning artist turned heads on the red carpet and at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in striking ensembles paired with bold hairstyles, yet everyone’s attention seemed fixed on one detail: her face.
Miley Cyrus has great dressing style.
Miley Cyrus is renowned for constantly reinventing her look to reflect the latest fashion trends, and she frequently earns praise for her bold style choices. In a noteworthy fashion moment, the 32-year-old unveiled bleached waves with dark roots and ends in 2023. With smoky eyes and minimal makeup, this transformation was a striking contrast to her early days as Hannah Montana.
Then, at the 2024 Grammys, her golden safety pin dress caused a stir, prompting fans to exclaim, “No one could pull this off but you… They all were stunned beyond words or gossip!” Earlier, in 2019, she dazzled everyone at the Oscars Vanity Fair party in a sparkling black gown, adorned with diamonds. Sporting beachy waves and a dramatic cat-eye, she truly owned the red carpet.
All eyes were on her face at the 2025 Oscars.
Although celebrities like Madonna, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian have all experimented with bleached eyebrows, the look is a fresh twist for Miley Cyrus.
At the 2025 Oscars, where she also served as a presenter, Cyrus stunned in a custom black Alexander McQueen halter gown and lace gloves. She completed the ensemble with chunky diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. Her hair, styled in classic Hollywood waves with a deep side part, added to the drama.
Still, it was her bleached eyebrows that delivered the biggest impact.
Fans split over her new look.
Her new look divided the fans, with some finding her “So breathtaking, I literally gasped.” Many more compliments poured in, with one admirer suggesting she deserved an Oscar simply for existing. Another fan raved that everything about her appearance was perfection, from her outfit right down to her face.
Of course, some found the bleached eyebrows OTT, as one Instagram user wrote, “Big fan and think she’s a beauty, but honestly not her best look here, and it looks like she’s got no eyebrows.” Another wondered, “What happened to her face?”
However, that was only the beginning for Cyrus, who took the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party by storm with an even bolder display.
On this occasion, the "Flowers" singer dazzled in a black, strapless Maison Margiela gown, paired with baby bangs and a high ponytail that emphasized her bleached eyebrows even more. While some felt she was quite the “fashion icon,” in this red carpet appearance, again, not everyone felt this was a good look for her. Someone commented that her hairdresser needed a “telling off.” Another went as far as to suggest that she cut her hair herself, writing, “Mama, who gave you the scissors?”
For others, it was still about the eyebrows as one fan requested Cyrus, “Please dye [your] eyebrows back, I love you but not loving it.”
Bouquets or brickbats, Miley Cyrus remains as gorgeous and unbothered as ever.
