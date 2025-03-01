Freshly Divorced, Ben Affleck Takes a Chance on Love, but Jennifer Has Other Plans

In the wake of the split, Affleck has reportedly begun to "casually date," focusing on his personal life while prioritizing his three children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. While he's open to new relationships, those close to him suggest that dating isn’t his main priority. “His focus right now is on work,” an insider shares, adding that when he’s not on set, he spends long hours at his office, fully immersed in his projects.

Meanwhile, Lopez appears to be taking a different approach to post-divorce life. Instead of jumping back into the dating scene, she has set her sights on a more grounded investment—purchasing a lavish estate in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. The 2.5-acre property features a massive 10,000-square-foot main house, a guesthouse, a pool, and even equestrian facilities, including a barn, stables, and a riding arena. The neighborhood is well-known for its deep-rooted horse culture, sparking speculation that Lopez may be embracing a quieter, more nature-focused lifestyle.