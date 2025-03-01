Freshly Divorced, Ben Affleck Takes a Chance on Love, but Jennifer Has Other Plans
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially parted ways, with their divorce becoming final on February 21, 2025, six months after Lopez filed to end their two-year marriage. The couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021 and married in 2022, have now legally dissolved their union.
New priorities or just a change of scenery?
In the wake of the split, Affleck has reportedly begun to "casually date," focusing on his personal life while prioritizing his three children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. While he's open to new relationships, those close to him suggest that dating isn’t his main priority. “His focus right now is on work,” an insider shares, adding that when he’s not on set, he spends long hours at his office, fully immersed in his projects.
Meanwhile, Lopez appears to be taking a different approach to post-divorce life. Instead of jumping back into the dating scene, she has set her sights on a more grounded investment—purchasing a lavish estate in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. The 2.5-acre property features a massive 10,000-square-foot main house, a guesthouse, a pool, and even equestrian facilities, including a barn, stables, and a riding arena. The neighborhood is well-known for its deep-rooted horse culture, sparking speculation that Lopez may be embracing a quieter, more nature-focused lifestyle.
Lopez, also, has been channeling her energy into her career. Her recent performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival has garnered critical acclaim, sparking early Oscar buzz for 2026.
Here’s to fresh starts, but on their own terms.
The division of assets, including their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, has been settled without dispute, with both Lopez and Affleck retaining the properties they individually acquired. In a symbolic move, Lopez has also legally reverted to her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, marking a definitive step into her next chapter.
Despite the split, neither appears stuck in the past. Affleck’s low-key return to the dating scene and Lopez’s renewed focus on personal and professional growth suggest that both are fully embracing life post-divorce—just in very different ways.
As they navigate their post-divorce lives, the public remains intrigued by their individual journeys. While Affleck explores new relationships, Lopez's dedication to her career continues to make headlines.