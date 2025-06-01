My Husband Couldn’t Stop Complaining About His Coworker—It Was Much Worse Than I Thought

A few months ago, my husband told me they hired a new woman in his department. I thought nothing of it until he kept saying things like, “She’s so weird! She can’t do anything right.” It seemed like he couldn’t stand her. He even went on to say, “She comes to work looking like a clown,” just because she wore red lipstick.

I started getting uneasy when this went on every other day. One time, we were out shopping, and I was trying out this skirt, he said, “It’s gorgeous on you, it would look terrible on her legs.” That’s when I had it. I couldn’t shake the feeling that there’s more to the story.