The Most Unconventional Therapy Tips That Actually Worked

When conventional advice fails, sometimes the strangest suggestions hold the key to true transformation. Meet Sarah, who struggled with relentless anxiety that overshadowed every aspect of her life.

Sarah had always battled anxiety, obsessing over every email and replaying conversations until she felt drained. Seeking help, she started seeing a new therapist who quickly identified these patterns. Instead of the usual advice, the therapist suggested something odd.

She stared at her, baffled by the suggestion of a second cup of coffee for her anxiety. The therapist insisted she treat it like a roommate , giving it its own seat at the table. The next morning, feeling utterly foolish, she poured two mugs—one for herself, one for “Anxiety.” The kitchen was quiet as she spoke into the silence, sharing her fears about an upcoming client call, her dread of sounding foolish, and missing details. It felt absurd, yet strangely liberating. Speaking her fears out loud, she realized they weren’t monstrous truths, just ordinary worries—not facts.

A month passed, and she still had these strange conversations. Her anxiety hadn’t disappeared, but it now felt more like a quirky acquaintance than a terrifying presence . Sometimes, she even joked with it: “Anxiety, remember last time you freaked out and nothing happened?” She realized her fears were only one piece of who she was, not the part in charge.

About a week later, she skipped the morning ritual, rushing out without “talking” to her anxiety. That day, the familiar heaviness returned, nagging at every decision. It was proof that odd as it seemed, this practice worked. She’d created a safe space for her worries, separate from herself.

15 surprising tips from experts that can help reduce anxiety.

When your anxiety or stress levels start to rise, try these strategies to help you calm down quickly:

1. Cuddle with Your Pet

Spending time with a furry friend can provide comfort and reduce stress.

2. Use the 333 Grounding Technique

Identify 3 things you see, and 3 sounds you hear, and move 3 different body parts to anchor yourself in the present.

3. Rub Your Feet Over a Golf or Tennis Ball

This can help release tension and stimulate pressure points in your feet.

4. Practice the “File It” Technique

Imagine placing your racing thoughts into file folders, acknowledging them, and then setting them aside.

5. Give Yourself a Hand Massage

Massaging your hands can help soothe your nervous system and reduce anxiety.

6. Spend 5 Minutes by Yourself

Taking a short break for solitude can help you recharge and regain composure.

7. Declutter or Reorganize Something

Tidying up your space can create a sense of order and control, easing your mind.

8. Eat a Small Piece of Dark Chocolate

Enjoying dark chocolate can boost your mood and provide a comforting distraction.

9. Rub Your Feet Over a Golf or Tennis Ball

This simple action can help relieve foot tension and promote relaxation.

10. Use Guided Imagery

Visualize a place that brings you joy or comfort in as much detail as possible to distract and soothe your mind.

11. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 Coping Technique

Name 5 things you see, 4 you can touch, 3 you can hear, 2 you can smell, and 1 you can taste to ground yourself.

12. Talk to a Friend

Sharing your feelings with someone you trust can provide relief and perspective.

13. Practice Progressive Relaxation

Tense and then slowly relax each muscle group in your body to release physical tension.

14. Make a New Playlist

Curate a list of songs that make you feel happy or calm to lift your spirits.

15. Use a Stress Ball

Squeezing a stress ball can help release built-up tension and provide a physical outlet for your anxiety.