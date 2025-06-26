I Said No to Sitting Near a Child on the Plane and Faced Unexpected Humiliation
Traveling by plane isn’t always easy: cramped seats, crying babies, delays. Most people do their best to stay patient. But when the situation becomes overwhelming, especially on long-haul flights, even the calmest passengers can be pushed to their limits.
One of our readers shared an experience that left them feeling judged for simply trying to create a peaceful space — and questioning whether they did the right thing.
Here’s their story
I had just settled in for an international flight, hoping to rest after a long week. But about 30 minutes after takeoff, the child sitting behind me began to have what can only be described as a full-on meltdown. She screamed, cried, kicked — and repeatedly hit the back of my seat. At one point, she even knocked my headphones off with a swing of her fist.
I really tried to give her behavior the benefit of the doubt
It was intense, but I understood that this wasn’t typical misbehavior. I suspected she may have had special needs. I felt for both her and her parents, who were clearly struggling. I tried to stay calm, to be understanding. But after more than an hour of this, I was physically exhausted and emotionally drained.
It didn’t get better, so I did what I thought was best
I never raised my voice. The only thing I had said to the parents was a polite request to keep her hands out of the space between our seats. But eventually, I reached my limit and pressed the call button to ask if there was another seat I could move to.
I was shamed for choosing my comfort
The flight attendant was kind and professional. She quickly found an open middle seat about ten rows back. I thanked her and got up — and that’s when things got awkward. The parents gave me dirty looks. Nearby passengers started murmuring that I was being rude and “should’ve just dealt with it.” I hadn’t expected a round of applause, but I definitely didn’t expect to feel like the villain.
I thought I was doing the right thing but now, I don’t know
I didn’t blame the child. I didn’t think her parents were bad people. But I needed space. I’d reached my limit, and rather than lose my temper or cause a scene, I removed myself. Isn’t that the better choice? Still, the way people reacted made me question everything. Was I insensitive? Or was I just setting a boundary?
Here’s our advice
At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that setting boundaries doesn’t make someone a bad person — it simply means they’re taking care of themselves in a difficult situation. If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, here’s what you can keep in mind:
- It’s okay to be compassionate while still respecting personal boundaries.
- Asking for space in overwhelming situations is not selfish, but necessary for emotional and mental well-being.
- People may sometimes invalidate someone’s need to step away, but that doesn’t mean the choice is wrong.
- Everyone has different limits, and protecting one’s own peace is sometimes the kindest option for everyone involved.
