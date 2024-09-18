19 Warm Stories About Families Whose Life Is the Definition of Fun

It seems that these families think that laughter is what makes their relationship stronger. And it’s hard to argue with that. The photos and stories in this article just prove this point. How can these people even have a fight if they are able to turn any argument into a joke?

A message from a loving grandpa

I always knew I had a weird family... We were renovating my grandfather’s old house. We found a box with a note about a treasure under the foundation. Oh, how excited my relatives became! They dug everything up.

Finally, they found another box with a note, “I would never make a lot of money. Go and work hard yourself!” © Podsushano / VK

“My wife is in antique shopping and threatened to bring this home. I’m pretty sure she’s joking, but I still kind of want to change the locks, just in case.”

Put some shoes on those feet, different shoes. © whaddayougonnado / Reddit

“Sent my girlfriend a picture of a carrot man while I was cooking, her mom surprised me with a handmade plate with the carrot man on it a few weeks later.”

Now we all wanna date your girlfriend’s mom! © 6WaysFromNextWed / Reddit

When the family system fails:

There are a lot of Alexanders in my boyfriend’s family. I’d say there is an abnormal number of them. His mother is Alexandra, his father is Alexander, his younger brother is Alexander. His grandfather on his dad’s side, his grandmother on his mom’s side, 2 uncles, and 3 nephews, a few cousins, and a few more distant relatives are all Alexanders.

I’ve always been struck by this fact, especially at family gatherings, when someone says, “Alex!” — and half the people at the table turn their heads. His family is certainly a nice one, but this seems to be a bit off. Especially taking into account the fact that my boyfriend’s name is Oliver. © Podsushano / VK

“When your spouse keeps eating the eggs you bought for baking:”

“Me, my ducks, and my wife attempting to put out a raging fire I started.”

A wedding at the grandson’s request

Yesterday, my parents got married. After 30 years together, 3 children and 2 grandchildren. My parents are unique people. They are very kind, incredibly interesting and caring. But they never thought marriage was important. They loved each other, they loved us, but they were never officially married.

But recently, my 5-year-old son told his grandparents that he really wanted to be at their wedding. Our parents were touched and decided to get married. They arranged a ceremony right on the beach. My mother wore an airy dress, and my father wore a checkered suit.

The only guests were children and grandchildren. And the treats were 3 huge pizzas, a waffle cake and lemonade. And I swear, it was the best wedding I’ve ever been to! Happy my parents did it for us. © Overheard / VK

“My 3-year-old couldn’t decide on a costume. She went with ‘flying bunny bear’.”

“My grandma put her wallpaper on her pencil sharpener.”

Expensive baby tooth

I’m a dentist. My daughter’s baby tooth fell out and I started yelling, “Oh! It’s made of unique tissue! I could sell it for $3,000!” I ran to the bank and actually came home with a bag of money.

My wife was shocked, my daughter bulged her eyes. And I just withdrew the money from my account because I had recently inherited it from a rich relative. I just decided not to tell my wife until later. I decided to get creative. © Overheard / VK

“My sister asked our 80-year-old grandmother to pose. Nailed it.”

“I made my daughter’s Halloween costume this year.”

When you practiced on your first child:

My 15-year-old brother has a girlfriend. A few days ago at dinner, he told us about her, but said that he wasn’t going to introduce her to the family so far. My parents accepted this information calmly and continued eating dinner.

Afterwards, I approached my mum and asked why they accepted this information from my brother so easily and didn’t ask any questions. It’s just when 18-year-old me told them I had a girlfriend, my mum spent the entire evening asking questions about her and asking me to show her pictures. My mum replied that they had already had this experience with me, that’s why they were so calm. © Podsushano / VK

“My 94-year-old great grandma made this for me because she said it was too cold. It’s 80° outside.”

“This collection of toilet paper rolls that my husband and I started as a joke because neither of us ever felt like throwing them out.”

“My husband has been planning this for weeks for my birthday. And yes, it’s veggie bacon.”

When your grandpa has a specific sense of humor:

My husband and I couldn’t think of a name for the baby. We gathered our families, and everyone wrote a name on a piece of paper and threw it in the bag. So, drumroll!

My husband pulls out a piece of paper and... he’s speechless. It’s quiet, you can only hear the grandfather in the corner chuckling. The man decided it would be funny to write “Onuphrius” on the paper. That’s exactly the name the husband pulled out. © Podsushano / VK

“How my wife ’changes’ the toilet paper roll:”

“Anyone know a good divorce lawyer? I just saw my wife eat a KitKat.”