I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05
10+ Weird Things People Do in Relationships That Others May Find Irritating
Relationships are full of quirks and odd habits that, while unconventional, can become surprisingly endearing. From strange pet names to unusual shared routines, these quirky behaviors often bring couples closer together. What might seem weird to outsiders can actually be a unique bond that strengthens the relationship. In this article, we explore some of the most unexpected yet charming things people do in relationships that make them all the more special.
I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
- My girlfriend has this unsettling habit of texting me things I’m doing, even when she’s not there. I’ll be sitting at my desk, and she’ll message, "Stop biting your nails," or I’ll stretch, and her text will ping, "You always crack your neck like that."
At first, I thought she was just guessing, but then I started noticing how accurate she was—down to the smallest details, like when I’d touch my face or glance at the clock. One night, I asked her how she knew, and she replied, "I just know you so well…I don’t need to be there to see you." Now, I can't shake the feeling that maybe…she is.
- My wife microwaves lettuce. When she eats a salad at home, she actually “warms up” the lettuce in the microwave. pangderx / Reddit
- When he's alone, he talks to himself in the third person, narrating his actions with comments like, "Ladies and gentlemen, xxxx has done it again — he's made the best omelet in history... for the third time this month. He's the man of the year! Look at him getting a glass and opening the fridge... Oooh, is he going for orange juice? Yes, he is! Now, what was he going to do next? Ah, right, the toast. The toast, everybody. He almost forgot the toast."
It's hilarious, especially when he does it loudly. It's even funnier when he gets tired and stops mid-sentence but keeps going in silence, only to suddenly pick up the narration again. the_crystal_temps / Reddit
- She usually dresses normally, but occasionally goes through phases where she dresses like people from different eras. Whether it's a 70s disco outfit, an 80s rock chick look, or a 1950s dress, she’ll embrace it fully.
It's one thing to do this for a day or so, but she’ll stick with it for 3–4 weeks straight, ordering new clothes on Amazon to complete the look and wearing the outfits for everything from grocery shopping to walking the dog. She even obsessively watches movies from that era during these phases.
She’s been doing this for over 20 years and is quite well-known in our neighborhood for her unique style. frogvscrab / Reddit
- When he wakes up in the morning, he puts on all his clothes just to walk to the bathroom, where he then takes them off to have a shower. I will never understand why he does this. Altruistic-Notice707 / Reddit
- He has this quirky habit of finding random objects around the house and turning them into a “hat” for me.
Fresh laundry? Hat.
Random plushies? Hat.
Bubble wrap? Hat.
He’ll then make one for himself, and we take a funny picture together, which we hang on our “hat photos” wall. brisketball23 / Reddit
- He always needs the GPS, even though he knows the area well, and if it stops working, he oddly panics. He’s always hot no matter the temperature, which is great for warmth, but I’m constantly freezing and needing tons of layers. His doctor says he’s in perfect health and everything’s functioning well. my-anonymity / Reddit
- He lays on the floor to decompress, which isn’t too bizarre, but he chooses some unusual spots, and it occasionally scares me. Once, he was lying in the front entrance closet, petting the cat, and fell asleep. All I saw were his legs sticking out from the closet, and my first thought was that he had fallen, hurt himself, and was unconscious. But no, he was just snuggling with the cat.
Another time, I couldn’t find him anywhere in the house and started to panic. It turned out he was lying on the back deck, on his belly, talking to the skunk that lives under the deck. This was at night, so all I could see was a man sprawled out in the dark, which scared me half to death. smallwren7558 / Reddit
- My husband sometimes talks in his sleep and even laughs like a little girl. It cracks me up, but also creeps me out at the same time! Putyourmoneyonme80 / Reddit
- My wife is a total neat freak, always cleaning up and putting things away. But I noticed that when she runs out of toilet paper, she just places the new roll on top of the empty one instead of replacing it. When I asked her why, she said, "It’s the one thing I let myself be lazy about." I think it’s hilarious. Human-Magic-Marker / Reddit
- I never thought I’d be the organized one in the relationship, but I have routines for where my stuff goes—keys on the wall by the door, sunglasses next to them, and wallet, pen, and knife on the table below.
Her sunglasses, though? They could be anywhere. I’ve found them in the freezer, behind the toilet, even between the couch cushions. Her tiny purse with her ID and cards is the same—completely unpredictable. When it’s time to go out, she’s all rush, rush, rush, until it’s time to find her purse, sunglasses, and keys. Then we’re either standing around or hunting them down. ArrdenGarden / Reddit
- I’m not sure how unusual this is, but my boyfriend constantly talks to himself and gives voices to our pets—two cats and a dog. Each pet has a distinct voice and accent, and some even have their own catchphrases.
Sometimes, while he’s getting ready for work in the morning, I’ll hear him having conversations with the pets and himself in all these different voices. It’s both hilarious and adorable. Occasionally, I even find myself doing it, too. Cassiopeia299 / Reddit
- My boyfriend insists on brushing my hair every night before bed, which was cute at first—until it wasn’t. He does it meticulously, counting each stroke out loud, and gets upset if I try to stop him before reaching exactly 100.
One night, I asked him why he was so obsessed with it, and he smiled, almost too calmly, and said, “I just like to make sure every strand is perfect, so no one else ever gets to touch it.” Now, I sleep with the door locked, clutching my pillow, afraid he’ll decide that brushing isn’t enough.
- He gets super fixated on his socks, even counting them when folding laundry, and gets irritated if any go missing. Then he’ll accuse me of doing something with them—like I have any reason to mess with his socks! GreenOnionCrusader / Reddit
Along with these stories, we also came across 15 people on the internet whose behavior defies the laws of logic.