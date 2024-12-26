10 Stories That Prove Kindness Is Far From Extinct

Showing kindness isn’t always as easy as it looks, but those who make the choice to be kind every day are the ones who truly make the world a better place. Even a single thoughtful gesture can have a powerful impact, giving someone the courage to keep going during tough times.

  • A woman fell asleep on the bus. She tried to keep her head up, but it fell multiple times onto my shoulder. I couldn't bring myself to wake her up. So I just sat there for an hour and a half, only slightly uncomfortable.
    I know it's a minor thing, but it felt good to help in such a small way. © Xskelsior / Reddit
  • I was watching my 2-year-old splashing around in the kiddie pool in our backyard. My phone rang, and I darted inside for a moment to grab it. When I came back, my heart stopped. My kid wasn’t in the pool anymore.
    I started calling his name, panicked, until I heard a little laugh coming from the other side of the fence. I ran toward the sound and found my neighbor holding my son. “I saw him wander toward the gate and thought I’d keep an eye on him,” she said. Apparently, my son had climbed out of the pool and waddled into her yard. I thanked her at least 10 times.
  • After giving birth, I was overwhelmed and barely making it as a single mom. My newborn cried constantly, and I couldn’t afford all the things she needed. One day, there was a knock at the door. I rushed to answer it, but no one was there.
    A large box sat on my doorstep. Confused, I brought it inside and opened it to find diapers, formula, baby clothes, a soft blanket, and a note. It read: “From someone who cares. You’re doing amazing.” I still have no idea who sent it.
  • I found out that my friend's mom had volunteered to foster children. After not hearing anything for months, she was contacted and told she would be getting a 5-day-old newborn in a few days. Whilst getting some money for fostering, she didn't have the provisions for a brand-new baby. I just sent a bunch of my baby's clothes to her, some chocolate, and a card telling her how much I think she rocks! © ChampagneRaven / Reddit
  • There was a thunderstorm in the place that I am currently touring, and I forgot to grab an umbrella or raincoat. Drizzle soon turned into a torrential downpour, and I got soaked, but I had to wait at the bus stop. It didn't help that the bus was late.
    I had already resigned myself to a soaking wet fate, when this lady from the restaurant across ran over in the rain and passed me an umbrella for free. I tried to offer to return it later or pay some money, but she said it was fine and even APOLOGIZED for giving me a small umbrella. People like her remind me to stop being so cynical about the world we live in. © FazzlePC / Reddit
  • I was driving home from work and saw a dog in the road. He had a collar, but no person, so I pulled over and tried to coax him to me with goldfish crackers (the only food I had left from lunch). Pupper was wet and shivering. He went into the grass and hid. I called the police non-emergency number, but it was a shift change on a Sunday morning, and they ended up having to respond to another call.
    But then I noticed that the dog was sniffing around my car. I opened the door and stood back. Doggie hopped in and let me get close. I had the foot heater on, so he started getting warm. He had a tag, but it didn’t have the owner’s address — only the phone number. Called several times, but got no answer; eventually, the calls went straight to voicemail. I figured she’d blocked my number because I don’t have a local area code.
    Waited for the cop for a while, then looked up the police station and saw it was only about a mile away. I decided to drive there with the dog, who was curled up in the footwell with a sweatshirt. At the police station, I found a missing ad on a Facebook group from the owner. The cop tried to find her address, but couldn’t. I eventually left the dog there as I had to get home to sleep. But the cop later took the dog to the owner’s house, and they were reunited. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • The other day, a man was going through the dumpster of my apartment complex. I was suspicious that he was looking for personal information, so I took my trash out to get a closer look and see what he was doing, ready to confront him if necessary.
    He was clearly homeless and was collecting cans to turn in for the deposit returns. It so happened that my girlfriend and I had about four trash bags full of cans, so I went down and gave them to him. He was overjoyed and immensely grateful; I think I saw him tear up a little before I went back inside. © badmanveach / Reddit
  • I was returning home from visiting a family member who was in hospital. I was waiting for the lifts and saw this woman who was having a meltdown there. People moved away and didn't want to intervene.
    She managed to make eye contact with me, and a strong impulse made me walk over to her, put my arms around, hug her and console her. It was a while later when she told me that her mom had passed away a week before and that the previous night her sister had been in a major car crash. © Being_grateful / Reddit
  • It was the first time in over a month for my granny to go outside. And I was right next to her, supporting every move she takes not only with my body, but also with the words I was saying.
    She used to go out every day. She didn't need a walking stick or another person for support. She could do everything by herself.
    But as her 70th birthday was approaching something happened. I am not sure what. Yes she has her health issues, but nothing would suggest it was physical. She started saying she is afraid to be outside for fear of falling. Or that people will make fun of her for not walking properly.
    She started talking about how useless she is and no words of encouragement and reassurance would help her state. She refuses to go see a doctor, starts crying whenever I mention going to one. And it saddens me and I feel very helpless.
    But the other day I told her that we will be going out in a few days, and she should trust me and that we will take it slow. And today she called me saying she was ready for the walk. That made me teary and gave me hope, that I can be useful again and that even if she is not back to the person she once was, at least she will improve her current situation. © DarkLillith / Reddit
  • My son left his student ID at home following a visit from university. He needed it urgently. I looked at a same day courier, but that was gonna cost upwards of $200 (not cash I have spare), and I had resigned myself to driving it to him after work. I have sciatica at the moment which is really painful when I drive, so I was absolutely dreading it.
    I mentioned it to a colleague in passing, who told me her daughter was heading TO THE SAME TOWN! And she was leaving in an hour. The daughter swung by the office, refused to let me pay her, took my son's card and totally saved the day! I can't express how crazy grateful I was to go home after work and rest my back. © sometimesnowing / Reddit

It’s these small, unexpected acts of kindness that remind us of the good in humanity. Whether it’s helping a stranger or simply offering a kind word, every little bit counts.

