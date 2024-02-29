12 People Who Were Shown Kindness, and Never Forgot It

Brief encounters with strangers can have a huge impact on our lives. That’s exactly what some people experienced when strangers’ kindness changed their day or even their lives. From simple emotional support to life-saving actions, here are moving stories that perfectly show the power of human connection.

It isn’t always other people who pull us out of a difficult time. Sometimes we do it ourselves. On social media, people shared their stories about refusing to quit when times were tough and how, despite their struggles, they persevered. We gathered their stories in this article, and now they inspire others with their resilience.