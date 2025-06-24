I Suspect the Delivery Driver Is Eating My Food

If you believe the issue might not be fully resolved with just a complaint, it’s worth considering asking for a different delivery driver. When you reach out to the delivery service, be clear about your request. For example, you can say:

“I’ve noticed some concerns with my recent deliveries, and for my peace of mind, I would prefer if a different driver could be assigned to my future orders.”

Most delivery services want to retain customer trust and satisfaction, so they should be understanding and open to accommodating such a request. Don’t feel hesitant or guilty for asking for this change; after all, you’re paying for a service, and you deserve to feel comfortable and secure.