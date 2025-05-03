12 Bizarre Things People Actually Do in Their Kitchens
The kitchen is where creativity thrives—or where chaos takes over. Everyone has their own way of doing things, but some habits are so unexpected they’ll make you question everything you know about cooking. Whether it’s strange techniques or outright puzzling decisions, these stories reveal just how bizarre people can be when it comes to food prep.
1. "My wife when she cooks:"
2. "My mum mixed all the sugars."
3.
“My husband picks at the things I’m prepping, and it drives me crazy! He says ‘it’s just a bite’ but then does it to everything. So much so that I plan for 4 when I’m only feeding 2 to make sure we get a meal.” FiguringItOutAsWeGo / Reddit
4.
Every year since 1999, my grandma has frozen one plate of her Christmas dinner and stored it in her kitchen freezer. Now, her deep freezer contains 25 carefully labeled plates of holiday meals, stacked like archaeological layers. She says she plans to serve them all at once when her grandchildren turn 21 — to “taste the decades.”
5.
“People who insist on ‘helping’ when I’m trying to finish 4 dishes at the same time and timing is a factor. I have yet to be in a home kitchen in which there are only one or two spaces available for doing key tasks. Helpers taking up those spaces make it very hard to get to everything I need, and they don’t understand that I don’t have time to teach/show them how to do it, especially when it needs to be done quickly and in a certain way.” SpaceDave83 / Reddit
6.
“I live in a huge household, lots of roommates and the worst for me is when folks are constantly throwing meat directly on the countertop, like right where we prepare food. I am always putting a plate under it.” Chemical-Key-604 / Reddit
7.
“I stubbornly use the smallest chopping board possible. I end up making a big mess every time because the board’s too small for what I’m doing. I have several of the big ones like normal people use, but they’re such a pain to wrangle around in the sink to wash!” scheru / Reddit
8.
I once met a guy who turned his kitchen into a tropical rainforest. He installed misting systems, vines, and tree frogs — then insisted on only cooking using “jungle-foraged vibes.” Dinner guests were required to find the ingredients in the foliage (including chili peppers grown on hanging vines) before the meal could begin.
9.
“I live with two roommates, and they’re both really bad at cooking. I hate it when they leave the gas on low to boil water—it takes forever. They also leave fish out on the counter all day until it’s room temperature, and then they cook it.” Unknown author / Reddit
10.
I’m retired and moved in with my son and DIL. My DIL wasn’t happy about it. One day, at lunch, I was disgusted to notice that she used the same sponge to wash the dog’s plate and my coffee mug.
I confronted her. She snapped, ’If you don’t like it, you can leave!’ My son stayed silent. Later that evening, he came to my room and said, ’You need to understand that this is her home too, and she’s feeling overwhelmed.’ His words stung, but they made me think.
The next day, I bought a pack of new sponges, labeled them, and joked, ’One for the dogs, one for grumpy mother-in-law.’ My DIL burst out laughing, and that small gesture broke the ice.
11.
I like to let my cat choose one random kitchen item each night for dinner, with no vetoes allowed. So far, I've made chili with marshmallows, tuna tacos with jam, and once, “pasta à la catnip.”
12.
“Instead of washing my knife right away, I’ll set it down on the cutting board with stuff stuck to it, eat, and then forget about it until I need to use it again — by which point the stuff stuck to it has dried up and had to be scrubbed off. I also have a tendency to start cooking the item I’m most excited about, not the one that’ll take the longest. Which usually means I eat the one item by itself while the rest of the meal is still cooking.” waggawerewolf / Reddit
