I Refused to Let My Unemployed Son Use My Retirement Savings

Hi Bright Side,

After 40 years of nonstop work, I was finally ready to retire early. But my jobless son asked for a big chunk of my savings to fund a vague business plan. I refused. He simply nodded and said, “I get it.”

The next day, I came home, and to my horror, I found his things scattered all over the guest room. He’d moved back in without so much as a heads-up.

When I asked what was going on, he shrugged and said, “I figured if I can’t get the money, maybe I can at least cut costs by staying here.”

It was such a passive move, but it hit hard. He knew I’d feel too guilty to kick him out. This wasn’t about needing help anymore. It was about control.

What can I do?

Anna