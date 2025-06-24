I Refused to Let My Unemployed Son Use My Retirement Savings
Anna sent us a letter.
Hi Bright Side,
After 40 years of nonstop work, I was finally ready to retire early. But my jobless son asked for a big chunk of my savings to fund a vague business plan. I refused. He simply nodded and said, “I get it.”
The next day, I came home, and to my horror, I found his things scattered all over the guest room. He’d moved back in without so much as a heads-up.
When I asked what was going on, he shrugged and said, “I figured if I can’t get the money, maybe I can at least cut costs by staying here.”
It was such a passive move, but it hit hard. He knew I’d feel too guilty to kick him out. This wasn’t about needing help anymore. It was about control.
What can I do?
Anna
First off, thank you so much for writing in and sharing something this personal. You’ve spent your life working hard, planning carefully, and looking forward to a well-deserved retirement, only to have your boundaries crossed in a way that feels both disrespectful and manipulative. That’s not easy to deal with, especially when it involves your own child.
Here are 5 things you can do to start taking back your peace and setting firm boundaries:
Set clear expectations with your son—now, not later.
Let him know that moving in without asking is unacceptable. He may have hoped you’d cave, but you don’t need to prove you’re a “good” parent by accepting behavior that drains you.
Try saying:
“I understand you’re trying to figure things out, but this is my home, and I need to be consulted before any decisions like this are made.”
Don’t let guilt write your retirement plan.
Don't let guilt write your retirement plan.
You worked 40 years for your savings, and you shouldn’t feel bad for protecting them. Your son’s vague business idea is not a good reason to derail your future. It’s okay to say no and still love him.
Create a written agreement if he stays, even temporarily.
If you decide to let him stay for a while, lay down ground rules: how long, what he’s expected to contribute, and what steps he needs to take toward independence. This isn’t being harsh—it’s protecting your peace and preventing resentment.
Tip: Put it in writing. That way, there’s no room for “but I thought...”
Recognize the manipulation and don’t reward it.
Recognize the manipulation and don't reward it.
He moved in without asking because he assumed you wouldn’t push back. That’s a subtle form of control, and if you let it slide, it sets a precedent. Hold your ground. You’re not being cruel: you’re showing him what healthy adult relationships look like.
Remember: Love doesn’t mean enabling
Your job as a parent is not to fix everything for your adult child, especially when it’s at your expense. Sometimes the most loving thing you can do is let someone struggle, so they grow. Protect your energy, your future, and your space.
Whatever you decide, Anna, don’t forget that you’ve earned this next chapter. You can be compassionate without being a doormat. You can be loving and firm. Take care of you now.
Warmly,
Bright Side Team
Laugh out loud and say "I knew I raised a joker..but I think a week is plenty long enough for this visit " and make certain he doesn't have copies of keys, can't access your accounts and let the post office know not to deliver anything in his name to your address. Return to sender anything showing up.. including Amazon and door dash
Nope, don't allow guilt and your son's manipulations of you make your decisions for you.
Start moving his stuff out immediately before he grows roots, and change the locks on the doors. Unfortunately for him, the gravy train is leaving the station and he needs to be on it.
You can't change that he moved in, but you need to speak to him about this and explain that you are not prepared to be dumped on, there are rules and he needs to follow them, or else he's out.
Agree on how long he can stay, so he knows that this is not an open ended invitation, it has a finite amount of time, which means he has to be more proactive.
No access to your money, if he wants a business he needs to accumulate savings, get a strong plan, know what the costs will be. You could help with that aspect, but no funding from you.
Create an expectation of independence, you're not there to pick up after him, he has to do things for himself.
Reward and celebrate his achievements, so he can feel a sense of growth, and remember your his mother, not his doormat 👍
Being s parent is supposed to mean teaching a human to stand on their own 2 feet, not doing everything for them so they never struggle. Unfortunately she created this problem. I hope she does not continue enabling.