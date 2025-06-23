I Refuse to Let My Neighbor Renovate His House—It Nearly Ruined My Marriage

Hi Bright Side!

So here’s what happened.

We just had a baby. For weeks, sleep has been a struggle. It got worse when the neighbor started renovating his house, disturbing our baby. We asked them not to work in the evenings, but they ignored us.

One day, I knocked on their door and was stunned to find my husband there, taking money from them. He’s helping them with the works.

I was furious and demanded to know why. He explained that he was helping them speed up the process and hadn’t told me because he wasn’t sure I would let him do it.

Now, I’m hurt that he made such a decision without consulting me. I don’t know how to move forward from this.

Please, advise.

Emily