My Husband Left Me Alone in the Hospital—He Had Other Priorities

Hi Bright Side,

I had to have a breast lumpectomy, and I was terrified. My husband took me to the hospital. As the nurse prepped me for surgery, he vanished.

When the anesthesia wore off, and I woke up, he STILL wasn't there. 3 hours later, he finally showed up. I froze in shock when he said he felt responsible to be by his ex’s side because she had called him crying—her cat had just died, and she was “not doing well.”

He told me he had to make a choice: his conscience wouldn’t allow him to leave her alone while she lost something that meant a lot to her. He claimed his ex-wife needed him more than I did, because I was under anesthesia and wouldn’t even feel his absence.

I had just had a piece of my breast removed. I was scared out of my mind. And he left me alone—to go hold her hand.