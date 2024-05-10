This 95-Year-Old Grandma Redefines Fashion, Despite Other People’s Opinions

Some people in their sixties, seventies, or even nineties break all stereotypes about aging. They stay young at heart, leading active lives that even younger people envy. One such inspiring person is Helen Ruth Elam, known as Baddiewinkle.

She defied aging and became a true Internet sensation.

Helen, born in 1928, rocks her distinctive white hair and dresses in the coolest, most stylish clothes. She’s considered the trendiest grandma around, with over 3,100,000 fans on Instagram. Whenever Helen posts a photo on Instagram, she creates a buzz with her daring fashion sense. Many believe she proves the saying that age is just a number. She stays young at heart and uses her energetic nature to overcome life’s hardships. And what really draws people to her is her positive attitude.

Despite her many ups and downs, she has always remained optimistic.

Helen has faced immense personal tragedies in her life. She lost her son to cancer and her husband in a car accident. Her job wasn’t glamorous; she worked in a factory for 28 years to support her family. Now, she has 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her fame began when her great-granddaughter, Kennedy Lewis, posted a photo on Twitter of Helen wearing her clothes. Overnight, Helen became famous, with celebrities like Rihanna, Khloé Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Gwen Stefanie, Miley Cyrus, and Drake following her.



She’s been on lots of famous shows and now represents brands. People love her positivity so much, they say she’s making social media lovable again.

People adore Baddiewinkle for both her fashion sense and her attitude.

Baddiewinkle, like many remarkable individuals, has won the hearts of many people. People adore her not just for her style but also for her rebellious attitude. However, she faces criticism from some who leave bold comments on her posts. Yet, she remains tough. She brushes off negative comments, saying she’s always been a rebel at heart. To other grandmas who want to follow her lead, she has a message: “All these other grandmas are copycats. I like a real cat.”

She inspires countless people to pursue their dreams and embrace fearlessness.

On her Instagram, Helen’s motto reads, “Stealing Ur Mans Since 1928,” summing up her lively approach to life. With heaps of self-love and a good dose of humor, she tackles everything she does. Despite life’s ups and downs, she’s kept her youthful spirit intact. At 88, she penned a book titled Baddiewinkle’s Guide to Life. Her advice for a happy life is simple: always greet strangers with a smile (most times, you’ll get one back), and treat everyone with kindness. She believes in spreading joy wherever she goes, and many people would agree.