“I Can See Everything,” Halle Berry’s Met Gala 2025 Look in Sheer Dress Sparks Criticism
Halle Berry caused a big stir at the 2025 Met Gala — and not in the way she probably hoped. As soon as she hit the red carpet, her gown quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the night. Fans were quick to react, and surprisingly, most people seemed to agree on one thing.
Halle Berry’s 2025 Met Gala look definitely got people talking — but not all the chatter was flattering. Walking the red carpet in a bold LaQuan Smith gown, the 58-year-old actress embraced this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with a daring, body-hugging design. The dress featured alternating panels of black sequins and sheer fabric that ran from the neckline to the hem, leaving little to the imagination.
A dramatic fan-shaped train trailed behind her, and a plunging neckline only added to the eye-catching effect. A large diamond necklace, along with matching earrings and rings, brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the edgy outfit. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted updo, topped with a black netted veil that added a dramatic, vintage flair.
Most talked-about, though? The fact that Berry ditched underwear entirely, with the sheer panels fully exposing her hips and legs.
While some fans applauded her fearless fashion choice and celebrated her confidence at nearly 60, “Best Dressed Award goes to you!”, or “Girl, you slayed.” But others weren’t so impressed. Many people weren’t sure if it was a daring fashion moment or just way too much.
“I feel like I can see everything,” someone wrote — and they weren’t alone. “One of her worst dress,” one person posted. Another added, “Her stylist should be fired”, or also, “The dress isn’t working...” And just to round things out, someone wrote, “That doesn’t look like Halle Berry?”
Halle Berry has never been a stranger to criticism or pressure — but she’s always faced it head-on and stood her ground, no matter what people had to say.