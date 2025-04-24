I Wanted to Break Up With My Boyfriend Because He Sleeps With a Toy, but I Got a Wake-Up Call

For context, we are both 23 years old, and this is my first ever serious relationship. I will be honest, I am a bit naive when it comes to romantic relationships, I’ve never really had the chance to date much and I don’t know what a “good” partner/guy looks like? If that makes any sense? My Dad is a pile of dirt who cheats like no tomorrow, and the few friends I’ve got, have gotten unlucky with men of our age so far.

I’ll just cut straight to the chase, my current boyfriend has this massive 15 (20?) foot long stuffed dragon that he sleeps with every night that I am not there. It’s like one of those serpent dragons that you’d see in Chinese or Japanese folklore. I’m just really struggling to understand why a 23-year-old guy would need this?

It’s not like this stuffed animal is a childhood toy either, he literally builds a new one every year just “for the fun of it”. It makes even less sense, because he just seems so... “normal” otherwise? He’s not coping with trauma, his family is so loving, he’s emotionally intelligent, very confident in his own skin (to the point of openly discussing the damn thing with his friends on occasion).