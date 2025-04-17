My Wife Got Obsessed With the Gym, and This Took a Toll on Our Marriage
Often men complain that wives devote themselves only to household and family, stop looking after their appearance and become uninteresting. But if a wife suddenly begins to behave differently, the husband can expect very sudden discoveries.
One man shared his story on Reddit, and it got a totally unexpected sequel, more like an actual TV series. Here’s what he wrote:
“Wife has always been in good shape. A year and a half ago, she suddenly announced that she had joined a gym. Everything was fine at first, but then she started spending more time there than at home. She worked out on Saturday and Sunday, and every day after work, and sometimes even twice a day. It should be noted that when she was a student, she used to go to the gym all the time. But now...
It became abnormal: she ran to the gym for any reason. She gets stressed, she goes to the gym. We have a fight, she goes again. Now she’s 30 years old, and we recently found out that she’s pregnant. Despite her situation, she continues to exercise, and although it is safe to do so, the situation stresses me out even more.
She completely neglected me and our life together. It got to the point where she didn’t cook, she didn’t clean — I had to do all the chores. Her friends were also only from the gym, she wouldn’t let me into that circle. When I suggested that we go to the gym together, she rudely refused, saying that it was her personal space.”
The man was very worried about what was happening and asked other users for advice. He also noticed that their family and friends were also surprised by her behavior. 10 days later, the man published a new post in which the story got an unexpected twist.
“My wife has always been sporty, but over the last year the gym has become her obsession. Now we are expecting a baby, and this situation has become even more stressful for me. What if she has someone else? I checked her phone and found a text conversation.”
The man told everything step by step, “At first I laughed — she just can’t cheat on me! But one day she left her phone on the table. I couldn’t help myself and did a quick swipe through her texts.
One of her text conversations was very intimate. She came back quickly, we started fighting. She was crying, screaming, swearing there was nothing between them. But in the end, the truth came out — she was cheating on me.”
After that, the man began to doubt whether he was the father of the child. The woman tried to save the relationship, but her husband insisted on a paternity test.
“She assured me that she loved me and regretted the affair with another man. And then, as the cherry on the cake, she said, ’And what if it’s not your child, you’ll leave me?’ I was amazed with her arrogance.”
The woman begged to forgive her, promised to forget about the gym, but avoided a direct answer to the question of whether she loves that another man.
Some time later, the man wrote the following update, “Today the love of my life announced she is leaving me to live with her lover. She tried to patch things up, but I couldn’t forgive the cheating. She took her things and left. After a while, she did do a paternity test. It turned out I was the father.”
Despite this, the man couldn’t forgive his wife. The couple had a daughter, and at some point they moved back in together, but soon broke up for good. This time it was the man who initiated the breakup. The spouses divorced and got a joint custody over the child.
Though things didn’t go as amicably: the ex-wife found the posts of her husband on the Internet, tried to forbid him to see his daughter, but the court sided with him.
More than a year has passed since the publication of the first post. The author’s ex-wife lives with a new partner, and the man shares stories of his life and of how he raises his daughter, online.
