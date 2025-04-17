My Wife Got Obsessed With the Gym, and This Took a Toll on Our Marriage

One man shared his story on Reddit, and it got a totally unexpected sequel, more like an actual TV series. Here’s what he wrote:

“Wife has always been in good shape. A year and a half ago, she suddenly announced that she had joined a gym. Everything was fine at first, but then she started spending more time there than at home. She worked out on Saturday and Sunday, and every day after work, and sometimes even twice a day. It should be noted that when she was a student, she used to go to the gym all the time. But now...

It became abnormal: she ran to the gym for any reason. She gets stressed, she goes to the gym. We have a fight, she goes again. Now she’s 30 years old, and we recently found out that she’s pregnant. Despite her situation, she continues to exercise, and although it is safe to do so, the situation stresses me out even more.

She completely neglected me and our life together. It got to the point where she didn’t cook, she didn’t clean — I had to do all the chores. Her friends were also only from the gym, she wouldn’t let me into that circle. When I suggested that we go to the gym together, she rudely refused, saying that it was her personal space.”