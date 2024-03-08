Katy Perry Stuns in a Revealing Outfit and Slips a New Lower Back «Tattoo»

Katy Perry never fails to make a statement, and she certainly turned heads at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The 39-year-old singer made a bold fashion choice that had everyone talking as she graced the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

Perry’s outfit featured a daring black thong, showcased beneath a striking red lace-up skirt. Paired with a matching peplum corset and sky-high black heels, Perry exhaled confidence and style. Her accessories included a pearl necklace and pearl drop earrings, perfectly complementing her sleek dark locks styled in a long ponytail. But it wasn’t just Perry’s outfit that caught attention; she also revealed a new prosthetic tattoo, a butterfly creation on her back. Sharing a glimpse of the intricate design on Instagram, Perry captioned the post with a playful reference to her hit song, «You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby.»

Throughout the evening, Perry shared glimpses of her time at the awards, including backstage poses and a close-up video of her tattoo and thong. The event, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrated female talents in the music industry, with honorees such as Karol G, Victoria Monét, and Kylie Minogue. Perry’s appearance at the awards follows her recent support of fellow singer Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour show in Sydney. Attending as a VIP guest, Perry shared moments from the concert on her Instagram, including a heartwarming selfie with Swift, captioned with, «Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨.»

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Katy Perry’s fearless fashion choices and support for her peers continue to solidify her status as a pop icon. With each public appearance, she reminds us why she remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. As she continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly anticipate what surprises she’ll bring next.