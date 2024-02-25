A Plastic Surgeon Goes Viral for His Shocking Transformation Videos, but Not Everyone Is Impressed

Facelifts are getting more and more popular nowadays because, although pricy, they can give a youthful appearance to people trying to stop aging. A plastic surgeon went viral on TikTok for showing the results of his work. But many say the procedures give a very uncanny resemblance to most people who go under the knife.

Dr. Kim is a popular plastic surgeon in China whose work went viral on TikTok.

The medical professional, identified solely as “Dr. Kim,” commands an audience of nearly 240,000 followers on TikTok, with numerous videos amassing over 4 million views apiece. Videos depict individuals who appear typical for their middle age, followed by footage of their appearance approximately a week post-surgery, displaying noticeably tight skin. Showcasing facelift procedures, these videos illustrate a striking and dramatic transformation.

But not everyone was impressed by the results.

Despite the very noticeable differences between the before and after photos, not many were actually satisfied with the surgeon’s work. People went to the comments to leave their criticism. “This is SCARY,” someone wrote under one of Dr. Kim’s most popular videos. “They all get the same face,” another person said. “Dr. Kim, why don’t you show results after they healed, not immediately after surgery?” someone suggested. “What did you do to that poor woman?” a TikTok user wondered about one of the doctor’s patients.

Some individuals, on the contrary, highlighted the brief timeframe depicted between the before and after images. Patients’ faces may not be fully healed, often exhibiting bruises or noticeable swelling. One video showcases results merely 7 days post-surgery. The complete recovery from a facelift can typically range between 2 and 4 weeks, so the actual long-term results of the surgery might look very different than what Dr. Kim is showing to his followers.