The Right Way to Buy Ripe Fruits Without Guessing or Squeezing Everything

Avocados are delicious, creamy fruits packed with nutrients, but picking the perfect one at the store can be tricky. They ripen quickly, and it’s not always easy to tell which are ready to eat and which need more time.

Look for avocados that yield to gentle pressure and vary in size, shape, and color—from green to black. Brown markings on the skin don’t affect the quality. Ripe avocados typically have darker skin and will feel slightly soft when squeezed with firm but gentle pressure. You can also buy green, firmer avocados and let them ripen at home.