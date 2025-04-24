8 Times Celebrity Kids Rocked Their Parents’ Legendary Looks

Jessica Alba’s daughter, Honor Warren, brought vintage charm to the red carpet when she wore a checked A-line Prada dress from her mom’s archives to the premiere of Trigger Warning in 2023. Jessica originally wore the same dress in 2007 at the Valentine’s Day premiere. Alba explained that she encouraged her daughters to wear her closet for the event, saying, “I didn’t want to go and get them a dress for one night...I was like, ’Would you guys wear these dresses? I picked them out. I think they would look really cute on you”. Honor, 16, proved her mom’s impeccable taste is timeless.