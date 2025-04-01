15 Unusual Human Body Features That Make Their Owners Unique

We all are unique, in so many different ways. But some people are more than just a little different, with body parts and features that set them apart from the rest of the humankind. Here are some people, who were more than happy to share pictures of what makes them so distinctive.
“My hands have tiny glowing dots under a UV flashlight.”
“I have (almost) no eye color.”
“I can twist my leg around completely backwards.”
“I have dermatographia which means I can ‘draw’ on my skin.”
“When I squeeze my partner’s mouth, it looks like he has two identical sets of lips together side by side.”
“The bits I found on my tongue the other day.”
“I can touch my pinky and ring finger to my wrist.”
“I was born with hair color split down the middle. Including eyelashes.”
“My skin sheds like a snake’s.”
“I have an extra tooth on the roof of my mouth!”
“My niece has 6 fingers on both hands.”
“My pinky toenails grow completely vertical.”
“I have two teeth fist bumping inside my jawbone.”
“I can bend my toes back to my foot.”
“My tongue is somewhat long, but it can also expand to fill my open mouth.”
