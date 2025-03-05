9 Warning Signs Your Hands Might Be Giving About Your Health
You might think that your feet do all the heavy lifting, but to be honest, your hands might be working the hardest. They also speak volumes, and might be giving you big hints when it comes to your health. While dry hands may be nothing more than a sign of winter skin, or even dehydrations, there are more symptoms that point at underlying conditions you shouldn't miss. Always remember to seek medical intervention in case you see anything in your body that's new, or not quite the norm.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Red palms
- Anyone know what’s wrong with my hands? © Mysterious_Parfait53 / Reddit
- Have you had a liver panel done? Do you drink much? © Repulsive-Lake-2389 / Reddit
If you feel your hands have suddenly turned more red, or have red spots, it could be an indication of many things. Mostly red hands, also called palmar erythema, can point to liver disease, or an autoimmune disorder like rheumatoid arthritis or Graves' disease. Typically, this kind of redness occurs on both hands and is not painful or itchy.
However, if you have red hands that are also prickly or itchy, it may be a sign of a skin condition like eczema. Just like any change in the body, if you feel concerned about your hands turning red, it's best to consult a doctor.
2. Clubbed fingertips and nails
- Any guitarists with clubbed fingers? © Unknown author / Reddit
While some people are born with club thumbs or fingers (like Megan Fox), if your fingertips and nails suddenly start to bulge, this may be an indication of something else going on. Large, bulging fingertips that may be red or warm to the touch, as well as rounded or softened nail beds, could be a sign of heart or lung disease. This occurs when there is less oxygen is in the blood.
Remember to consult a doctor to treat not just the symptoms, but also the underlying conditions that could far more serious than just the cosmetic.
3. Pain, swelling, or stiffness in the hands
- Before anyone says anything about the scar or weird fingers, I have horrible rheumatoid arthritis.
© nstarbuck83 / Reddit
Other than ruling out any injury, if your hands are hurting, swollen, or stiff, it might be a sign of inflammation. The causes, of course, are several and can only be corroborated by a qualified medical profession who will likely get you tested for various conditions.
Two less common inflammatory diseases that could be the culprit are Dermatomyositis and Inflammatory bowel disease. Dermatomyositis is a rare skin and muscle disease, which can also cause a rash and muscle weakness. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and other symptoms include inflammation of the gut.
Of course, painful joints might also point to arthritis. Your medical care professional may run tests for Psoriatic arthritis if the joint swelling and pain is accompanied by dry, red, and flaky skin. Another cause could be Rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition that has usually appears in the same place on both sides of your body. It can also affect your knees, ankles, elbows, feet, cervical spine, and jaw.
4. Trigger finger
- Is this trigger finger? Noticed this happening last week. Of course, the ring finger, being the weakest finger, will naturally bend when the pinky is bent.
But it's to a point where the movement of my ring finger is basically controlled by my pinky. My doctor said that I have “textbook carpal tunnel.” © Mobius_0207 / Reddit
Trigger finger, called stenosing tenosynovitis, is basically when a finger that pops, catches, or gets stuck at a joint, when you try to move. Usually, it affects the ring finger or thumb most often, but can happen in any finger.
It happens when the tendon gets inflamed, and while it can be due to tendonitis or repetitive use, it can indicate an underlying condition like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, or thyroid disease.
5. Fingers turning red, blue, or white
- My friend has Raynaud’s and loses all color in her fingers when it’s cold. © robrobxD / Reddit
Raynaud's causes fingers to lose their color and then turn blue when you are cold or stressed, because of a temporary loss of blood flow. When the blood flow resumes, digits may throb or tingle and turn red.
Usually Raynaud's is idiopathic, but sometimes it may be caused by underlying conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome, clotting disorders, and muscle inflammation. Other causes could include Lupus, Rheumatoid arthritis, Scleroderma, Sjögren's syndrome or Thyroid disorders. A doctor can not only find the cause but also suggest the best treatment.
6. Hand rash
- Hand rash 2 months in? © bk513 / Reddit
A rash on your hand could be anything, including an allergy from anything you recently came in contact with, like a bug bite or a plant. A red rash could also be nickel allergy from cell phones, bracelets, watches, or rings. It's called allergic contact dermatitis, and you can also get it from eating foods high in nickel, like soy products, cocoa, licorice, cashews, or buckwheat.
Chronic hand rash could indicate atopic dermatitis with skin that is inflamed, red, irritated, and extremely itchy. This disease causes flares and then periods of clear skin. See a dermatologist or other healthcare provider to get tested and treated if you suspect you have a nickel allergy or atopic dermatitis.
7. Hand tremors
Few and far-between episodes of hand shakiness may be nothing more than tiredness or a pinched nerve, is no big deal. Sleep-deprivation can make it worse, as can too much caffeine, certain medicines, and of course, alcohol withdrawal.
Sometimes, it could be a neurological symptom, like a Parkinsonian tremor, that occurs with Parkinson's disease, a neurological disorder that damages cells in the brain. This kind of tremor happens more in one hand, and is the most noticeable when the hand is at rest. If you have a family history of Parkinson's, it's a good idea to consult a neurologist.
8. Pins and needles in the hand
A random incident could mean something as simple as sleeping wrong. However, repeated numb and tingly hands could point to carpal tunnel syndrome. More symptoms include hand weakness, dropping things, and shock-like sensations that can radiate to the rest of the hand or fingers.
Other reasons could be a panic attack, or even be a potential sign of a stroke. Make sure to call 911 in case you feel a sudden onset.
9. Weak grip
Weak hand strength is an obvious sign of aging, given it's common to lose muscle mass. That said, if you feel your handgrip is uncommonly weakening, it could be a sign of overall health concerns. Poor circulation, sarcopenia, peripheral neuropathy may be reasons, as could potential heart disease.
Remember to value your health as much as you do other life goals, and try and incorporate at least one new healthy habit every month. Health and longevity are key to a long, happy life, so listen to what your hands are saying.
On that note, here go some health tips that older men are happy to pass on to the youth, hoping they could learn from oft-repeated mistakes.