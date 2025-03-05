9 Warning Signs Your Hands Might Be Giving About Your Health

If you feel your hands have suddenly turned more red, or have red spots, it could be an indication of many things. Mostly red hands, also called palmar erythema, can point to liver disease, or an autoimmune disorder like rheumatoid arthritis or Graves' disease. Typically, this kind of redness occurs on both hands and is not painful or itchy.

However, if you have red hands that are also prickly or itchy, it may be a sign of a skin condition like eczema. Just like any change in the body, if you feel concerned about your hands turning red, it's best to consult a doctor.