Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Stuns With Dance Moves, Fans Spot a Surprising Detail

The 19-year-old daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, recently showcased her dancing talents. A video of Zahara dancing with a group of girls went viral, and many people commented the same thing.

Currently a junior at Spelman College in Atlanta, Zahara joined her Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority sisters in a traditional strolling routine, a practice that dates back to the early 1900s. She stood out in a green ensemble, consisting of a tank top, denim shorts, and sneakers, as she confidently performed with her sorority sisters.

The video, which quickly spread across TikTok, featured Zahara and the group dancing to the track Back Outside by Anycia and Latto. Her fluid movements and joyful expression impressed many viewers, with several commenting on her increased confidence.

“Ok, it’s a Jolie thing because she’s moving and looks so pretty,” a person commented. “The confidence and black girl excellence that she is developing is so beautiful to witness. I remember seeing videos of her from the past, and she looked so shy and sweet,” agreed another. Fans also praised Angelina Jolie for fostering Zahara’s connection to her cultural roots, with many applauding her parenting. One viewer emphasized how vital it is for adoptive parents to encourage their children’s involvement in their heritage, especially within Black spaces, commending Angelina for giving Zahara that freedom.

In 2022, Zahara became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black sorority. In a video shared by Essence, she introduced herself to a crowd and chose to drop the “Pitt” from her name, fully embracing her identity within the sisterhood.



After Zahara’s induction, Angelina and her sons Maddox and Pax attended an AKA luncheon in November 2023 to celebrate her achievement. They took photos together in honor of Zahara’s membership in the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., though Brad Pitt was notably absent.

