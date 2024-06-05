Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Officially Drop Dad’s Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest biological daughter, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, is changing her name legally. For her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed paperwork and, allegedly, Brad is upset over it.

Fabio Mazzarella / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

On Memorial Day, May 27, Shiloh celebrated her 18th birthday—a significant milestone. With adulthood came the opportunity to assert her identity. As one of Jolie and Pitt’s three biological children, Shiloh’s choice to shed her father’s surname reflects her desire for independence.

Kristin Callahan/Everett CollectionEast News

Shiloh hired and paid for her lawyer to legally remove “Pitt” from her name on her own, on her 18th birthday. The motivation behind this decision was, allegedly, her estranged father's humiliating behavior towards her mom.

While Shiloh is the sole Jolie-Pitt child who has formally requested to drop her father’s surname, her siblings have also made similar choices. Zahara, another of Angelina and Brad’s children, has been going by “Zahara Jolie.” In a recent college sorority performance, she introduced herself without the hyphenated surname, opting for the simpler “Zahara Marley Jolie.” Vivienne, who assisted her mother in producing the Broadway show The Outsiders, chose to be credited as “Vivienne Jolie” rather than “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”



According to reports, Brad Pitt is "aware and upset" over the situation and alienation from his children.