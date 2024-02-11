Brad Pitt’s Former Roommate Reveals Actor’s “Disgusting” Habit

Jason Priestley, the actor famous for Beverly Hills, 90210 and former roommate of Hollywood star Brad Pitt, recently spilled some intriguing details about their shared living experience. The actor talked about Pitt’s hygiene habits during their pre-fame days and their “disgusting” nature.

The hottest roommate duo

Back in the early ’90s, before Brad Pitt became a household name, he used to live with a roommate. Jason Priestley, widely known for his role as Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, shared an apartment with Pitt and another roommate. This humble abode was situated in a less-than-glamorous part of Los Angeles. The 3 men lived in a tight 2-bedroom space.

Priestley reminisced about the old times.

During a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Mark, Priestley spilled the beans on his former living arrangements. He shared some amusing stories with humor. While Brad Pitt wasn’t the worst roommate, he might have not been the best either. Priestley revealed a rather unusual detail about the A-lister’s hygiene habits. According to Priestley, the roommates used to engage in a peculiar game.

They would have a contest to see who could go the longest without showering. Pitt, it turns out, was the undisputed champion of this cleanliness challenge. He could go a long time without taking a shower. Priestley added that he wonders now what was going on in their heads back then when he thinks of the “disgusting” game they played. He also joked that Pitt probably stopped doing it now. Brad Pitt is yet to comment on Priestley’s revelation.

He also shared a glimpse into their life back then.

Priestley published a memoir and shared details of his life pre-fame. He disclosed the financial struggles Pitt and he faced during those early days. They lived on a meager diet of ramen noodles and cheap thrills. The duo navigated the challenges of being broke and aspiring artists together.

Priestley still cherishes their friendship.

Despite the passage of time and their eventual divergent paths in the entertainment industry, Priestley still reminisces about the camaraderie they shared. As both actors found success in their respective careers, they naturally drifted apart. Pitt with his breakout role in Thelma and Louise and Priestley with his stint on Beverly Hills, 90210. However, Priestley still holds dear the amusing tales from their shared past. It offers a glimpse into the unique bond they forged as struggling artists in Hollywood. Pitt is still friends with some big names in the industry. George Clooney and Pitt, for example, love to prank each other. You can read about their funny bond here.