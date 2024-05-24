"The Most Beautiful", Vera Wang, 74, Stuns in a Bold Dress at Met Gala and Shocks Fans

At the 2024 Met Gala, fashion icon Vera Wang captured everyone’s attention with her stunning gown and age-defying appearance. Vera dazzled in a risqué sheer dress with a bold back at age 74 and the internet can’t stop talking about her look.

The 74-year-old designer chose a bold look for the event, wearing a sheer gown she designed herself. The gown’s top was adorned with hand-draped crystals, and the bottom featured a black and white layered tulle skirt with silk petals.

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

Vera was accompanied by Janelle Monáe, who also made a statement in a custom Vera Wang gown. This unique piece incorporated recycled bottle caps turned into flowers, showcasing Vera’s commitment to creativity and sustainability.