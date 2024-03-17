Pamela Anderson Dazzles at the Oscars Without Makeup and Sparks Debate, «Brush the Hair»
Pamela Anderson chose to flaunt her natural beauty at the Oscars! The 56-year-old actress opted to wear no makeup as she walked alongside her special date for the night, her son.
She paired the look with a loose yellow dress.
Pamela recently made a public appearance without any makeup, showcasing her natural beauty alongside her shining blonde hair that fell around her face naturally. She had committed to not wearing makeup a while ago and has been consistent with her choice.
At the glamorous event, she wore a stunning dress that shone like the early morning sunlight, decorated with glittering sequins and sheer, flower-like designs. Accompanying her to the Vanity Fair Oscar party was her 27-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who looked sharp in a traditional black suit and bow tie, matching his mother’s elegant look.
She garnered both praise and criticism for her new look.
Pamela received mixed reactions for her natural look and outfit choice. Some fans admired her boldness, while others were less enthusiastic. A few voiced their opinions, questioning her fashion sense with remarks like, «I commend her courage...but there is a time and place for everything and this just ain’t it.» There were also comments about her hairstyle, suggesting that even without makeup, a little grooming could enhance her appearance, «brush the hair».
Pamela recently sold her $11.8 million home to live alone with her 5 dogs on a farm. Read the full story here.