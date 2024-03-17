Pamela Anderson Dazzles at the Oscars Without Makeup and Sparks Debate, «Brush the Hair»

Pamela Anderson chose to flaunt her natural beauty at the Oscars! The 56-year-old actress opted to wear no makeup as she walked alongside her special date for the night, her son.

She paired the look with a loose yellow dress.

Pamela recently made a public appearance without any makeup, showcasing her natural beauty alongside her shining blonde hair that fell around her face naturally. She had committed to not wearing makeup a while ago and has been consistent with her choice.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

At the glamorous event, she wore a stunning dress that shone like the early morning sunlight, decorated with glittering sequins and sheer, flower-like designs. Accompanying her to the Vanity Fair Oscar party was her 27-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who looked sharp in a traditional black suit and bow tie, matching his mother’s elegant look.

She garnered both praise and criticism for her new look.

Michael Bowles/LFI/EAST NEWS , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Pamela received mixed reactions for her natural look and outfit choice. Some fans admired her boldness, while others were less enthusiastic. A few voiced their opinions, questioning her fashion sense with remarks like, «I commend her courage...but there is a time and place for everything and this just ain’t it.» There were also comments about her hairstyle, suggesting that even without makeup, a little grooming could enhance her appearance, «brush the hair».

