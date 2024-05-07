I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
Pamela Anderson Wears Minimal Makeup to Met Gala and Sparks Debate, “Looks Older Than Her Age”
Pamela Anderson has made her first-ever Met Gala appearance! The 56-year-old Baywatch actress went absolutely makeup-free at the Pre-Met party and then wore a nude color dress to the main event, sporting a fresh face with minimal touch ups.
Pamela Anderson truly shined at the Met Gala, showcasing a beautiful gown by Oscar de la Renta. The dress, a vision in nude, was adorned with layers fastened by safety pins and draped gracefully off her shoulder. It featured a sheer material that gathered at her waist and extended into a flowing train. The gown was enhanced with diamond strings and crystals, boasting nearly 200 carats from Pandora, where Anderson serves as a brand ambassador.
Known for her natural beauty lately, Anderson chose to slight touch up for the event. Her blonde hair was styled in a feather-like updo. For her face, she went with a subtle look created by Pat McGrath, opting for a simple golden eye shadow, pink blush, and a glossy lip. This marked a change for Anderson, who went to the pre-met party bare-faced.
Pamela's natural beauty stunned fans once again. "Pamela is the best and the most beautiful of the whole lot. Simple, elegant, natural and stunning and practical," praised a person.
However, some criticized her look. "This ain’t it, Pam. Could have done so much better here, especially with the hair. Not a good look at all," commented a person. "She looks older than her age. More like a woman in her mid 60s," added another.
