Pamela Anderson Wears Minimal Makeup to Met Gala and Sparks Debate, “Looks Older Than Her Age”

Pamela Anderson has made her first-ever Met Gala appearance! The 56-year-old Baywatch actress went absolutely makeup-free at the Pre-Met party and then wore a nude color dress to the main event, sporting a fresh face with minimal touch ups.

Pamela Anderson truly shined at the Met Gala, showcasing a beautiful gown by Oscar de la Renta. The dress, a vision in nude, was adorned with layers fastened by safety pins and draped gracefully off her shoulder. It featured a sheer material that gathered at her waist and extended into a flowing train. The gown was enhanced with diamond strings and crystals, boasting nearly 200 carats from Pandora , where Anderson serves as a brand ambassador.

Known for her natural beauty lately, Anderson chose to slight touch up for the event. Her blonde hair was styled in a feather-like updo. For her face, she went with a subtle look created by Pat McGrath, opting for a simple golden eye shadow, pink blush, and a glossy lip. This marked a change for Anderson, who went to the pre-met party bare-faced.

Pamela's natural beauty stunned fans once again. "Pamela is the best and the most beautiful of the whole lot. Simple, elegant, natural and stunning and practical," praised a person.

However, some criticized her look. "This ain’t it, Pam. Could have done so much better here, especially with the hair. Not a good look at all," commented a person. "She looks older than her age. More like a woman in her mid 60s," added another.



Pamela previously went with a no-makeup look at the Oscars. See her photos here.