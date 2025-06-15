My MIL Sent a Maid to Our House for an Unsettling Reason — and My Husband Doesn’t Mind
Marriage is rarely simple, especially when your partner’s family tries to take control. For Frannie, that’s exactly what happened with her mother-in-law. Because she feels like she’s losing control over her home and her relationship, Frannie decided to reach out for advice.
Here’s what Frannie wrote:
Frannie, you’re so brave for sharing this with us! We’ve put together a list of strategies we believe might help you in this conflict.
Talk honestly with your partner.
Choose a calm, private time to speak with your husband. Let him know how his mother’s actions make you feel dismissed and overpowered.
Stick to “I” statements to express your emotions, such as “I felt hurt when I saw this” or “I felt sad when she did that.” This way, you share your experience without placing blame.
Set boundaries with your mother-in-law.
You might need to have a direct, respectful conversation with your mother-in-law about your space and your things. You could say, “I appreciate your concern for our home, but I would like to take care of it as I see fit.”
Setting clear boundaries helps protect your independence within your home.
Build a strategy as a team.
Work together with your husband to set expectations for how to handle his mother going forward. You might decide that any big choices or changes in your home should be discussed and agreed upon by both of you first.
Having shared rules can encourage your husband to advocate for you and present a strong, united partnership.
Seek outside support if needed.
If tensions keep growing or you feel overwhelmed, it might be time to talk to a counselor or mediator. A professional can offer a neutral space for both of you to express concerns and come up with a plan to manage his mother’s involvement.
Therapy can also help your husband understand how his mother’s behavior is affecting your marriage and encourage healthier boundaries.
