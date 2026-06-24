10 Simple Renovations That Went Off Script and Changed These Families Forever

My landlord arrived unannounced during the renovation I’d been given permission to do. He walked through every room. He said nothing for a long time. I prepared for the worst.

He stopped in the kitchen. He said, “My mother lived here.” I said, “I didn’t know that.” He said, “She passed away three years ago. I bought the building to keep the flat.”

He stood in the kitchen for a while. Then he said, “You kept the window.” I said, “I liked it.” He said, “She put that window in herself. 1987. She said it was the most important thing she’d ever done to a house.”

He looked at it. Then he said, “Don’t pay rent this month.” I said, “I can’t accept that.” He said, “She would have liked what you’ve done. This month is from her.”

He left before I could say anything. I stood at her window for a long time. It lets in extraordinary light.