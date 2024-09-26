Angelina Jolie Surprises Fans With Her Dramatic New Look, and There’s One Curious Detail

Angelina Jolie is known for changing her look, and she’s done it again with a dramatic new hairstyle.

JA/Everett Collection / East News

In photos from a shoot for CR Fashion Book’s September issue, Jolie showcased big, bold disco curls while modeling clothes from her new sustainable fashion brand, Atelier Jolie. One curious detail — the transformation was so striking that it almost resembled Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

In the interview, Jolie discussed her inspiration for starting Atelier Jolie, describing it as a space where artists and designers from around the world can come together to create and be inspired. She emphasized that the brand is meant to be a “home” for creativity and collaboration, not just a typical fashion line. Jolie also expressed her passion for working with skilled tailors, costume designers, and pattern makers throughout her career, hoping Atelier Jolie will be experienced as a welcoming place for all creators.

Though Jolie focused on her upcoming projects, including the new film Maria, her hair caught the attention of beauty experts. The voluminous disco curls are right on trend, with styles from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s making a comeback. Icons like Brigitte Bardot, Donna Summer, and Diana Ross have inspired the revival of these bold looks. This shift toward more extravagant hairstyles stands out compared to the quieter, more refined beauty trends of recent years.

Jolie's new hairstyle aligns perfectly with current beauty trends, especially with the growing popularity of big, glamorous styles like disco curls and the "dark feminine energy" aesthetic she has helped to popularize.