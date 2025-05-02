10 Trendy Hairdos to Try for a Fresh New Look
Craving a style upgrade? Whether you’re in the mood for a dramatic transformation or just want to freshen up your current vibe, these 10 trendy hairstyles are full of inspiration.
1. Side part haircut
Good news for Millennials — the side part is officially back in style.
Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway couldn’t be happier: “I’m so excited that side parts and side-swept bangs are making a comeback,” she says. But it’s not just classic parts making waves. Redway adds that a flip-over style — where the hair naturally falls to one side without a defined part — is also trending, especially for curly and textured hair.
For a fun, bold look, hairstylist Rozenberg points out that many clients are pairing voluminous blowouts with a deep side part.
2. Rounded bob
Want to upgrade your blunt bob? Try soft, rounded edges for a more modern feel.
Celebrity stylist Lacy Redway is all in on the look, saying she loves the rounded bob trend heading into 2025.
Be careful with blunt bags because they’re experiencing a shift towards softer, more textured styles in 2025. The trend leans towards wispy, airier bangs and variations like curtain bangs and baby bangs.
3. 90-s style
4. Curly pixie
The classic pixie is getting a fresh, flirtatious update in 2024. Experts predict that this shortcut, featuring curly bangs and known as “The Swish” by Brooke, will be a popular choice for those seeking a bold change. Celebrities like Taylor Hill are already on board with this trend.
This style is ideal for naturally wavy hair, requiring minimal effort. A few spritzes of texturized will define your curls and set your bangs, making you ready to head out.
5. ’70s bangs
Bangs have been having a major moment in recent years — just ask anyone who’s lived in curtain bangs for months (or even years).
But according to stylist Cho, it’s time for a shift. She predicts that Jane Birkin-inspired bangs will take center stage in the year ahead, bringing a fresh, softly romantic vibe to the fringe trend.
While blunt bangs can be a bold and stylish choice, some experts suggest they may not be the most flattering option for everyone, particularly as we age. Thick, straight-across bangs can draw attention to fine lines around the eyes and may create a harsh appearance, potentially making one look older.
6. Ultra-short bob
One of the most outdated cuts of the year is the asymmetrical bob — and it’s easy to see why. This style is known for its sharp, uneven layers, which can feel a bit harsh and disconnected.
Bobs have been the go-to short haircut, taking over our feeds throughout 2024. But next year, the trend is shifting toward even shorter versions.
“We used to [cut] just grazing the shoulder,” says celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg. “But I have definitely seen people going bold.”
7. Polished shag
Consider this the upscale version of the shaggy bob that was trendy in 2023. “This haircut is ideal for those tired of their basic bob or shag and want something more refined,” says Wade-Smith. The longer, straighter layers give it a polished look, while the bottle shape and flipped ends add a touch of flair. Its simplicity makes it easy to style and maintain.
For the standard version, ask your stylist for internal layers at the bottom to add volume and movement. For a sultrier look, especially for thinner hair, request longer layers from the crown to the nape. To add drama, consider wispy bangs and flipped ends for a retro vibe.
8. Layers
If you’re looking for a flattering cut that frames your face beautifully, butterfly layers are a great choice.
This style creates soft, flowing movement with layered pieces around the face. For extra volume and shape, ask your stylist to cut the layers so they gradually get longer as they move away from your face.
To style it for maximum lift, use a round brush dryer and a touch of light mousse. Blow-dry your bangs forward, then sweep them away from your face — that’s the key to achieving the signature butterfly effect.
9. Ultra-long waves
Ultra-long hair makes a statement on its own, but in 2025, it’s all about adding a touch of magic.
Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho recommends soft, fairy-like waves to bring a romantic, whimsical feel to the look.
10. Bixie cut
Say hello (again) to the bixie — the 90s-inspired cut that’s trending hard with Gen Z.
This short, chic hybrid of a bob and a pixie is making waves on TikTok, but it’s not new to those who remember the original style icons of the ’90s. Worn by stars like Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, and Winona Ryder, the bixie was a go-to look in salons back then — and now, it’s back in a big way. Much like the flicked bob and other nostalgic styles, the bixie is re-emerging as one of the standout hair trends of the year.
Ready to take your nails to the next level? Check out these 10+ trendy manicure ideas that are sure to inspire your next look.