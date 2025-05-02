10 Trendy Hairdos to Try for a Fresh New Look

Good news for Millennials — the side part is officially back in style.

Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway couldn’t be happier: “I’m so excited that side parts and side-swept bangs are making a comeback,” she says. But it’s not just classic parts making waves. Redway adds that a flip-over style — where the hair naturally falls to one side without a defined part — is also trending, especially for curly and textured hair.

For a fun, bold look, hairstylist Rozenberg points out that many clients are pairing voluminous blowouts with a deep side part.