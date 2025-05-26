10 Old-School Shoes That Are Suddenly Making a Major Return

Wedges have regained their popularity. You can now see these sandals and shoes everywhere. The last time wedges were a fashion favorite was in the early 2000s.

Unlike other types of shoes, wedges are really comfortable to wear, especially if the sole is made of cork, or a similar material. That said, in the past these sandals were worn with capri trousers, now they’re best styled with loose jeans or wide trousers.