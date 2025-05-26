10 Old-School Shoes That Are Suddenly Making a Major Return
In the latest shoe trend comebacks, you’ll likely find a footwear worn countless times before. It could be a classic clog, your Chuck Taylors, or those pair of tall boots gathering dust in your closet. Now’s the time for you to take them out for a vintage revival step.
1. Peep toe shoes
Peep toe shoes first became popular in the 1940s-1950s. They were worn by Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and other famous actresses. Now these summer shoes are back in fashion. High profile celebrities, like Victoria Beckham has flaunted peep toe shoes in her everyday wear.
2. Platform shoes
This trend is sure to please Spice Girls fans, because these girls always appeared on stage in platform boots. In those days, it was important to choose a pair with a tight shank to create a contrast with the massive sole. But no matter how cool these shoes look, they’re not really comfortable. Luckily, this summer, any models on a platform are in fashion. For your own convenience, it’s best to choose sandals or shoes with a reasonably-sized sole.
3. Wedges
Wedges have regained their popularity. You can now see these sandals and shoes everywhere. The last time wedges were a fashion favorite was in the early 2000s.
Unlike other types of shoes, wedges are really comfortable to wear, especially if the sole is made of cork, or a similar material. That said, in the past these sandals were worn with capri trousers, now they’re best styled with loose jeans or wide trousers.
4. Clogs
Sure, clogs have been around for centuries, around 850 years ago, but they didn’t really hit their style stride until the 70s. Nowadays, these bad boys are hitting the runways with the likes of high-fashion names like Miu Miu and Hermes.
5. Mules
30 years ago, these shoes were in the wardrobe of almost every lady. They were usually paired with a denim ensemble consisting of pants and a jacket. This summer, mules are back in all their glory. Some of the more fashionable mules come with a kitten heel for a more dressy appeal.
6. Ballet flats
Ballet flats, that were so popular in the noughties, are back in fashion. Nowadays, there’s a sneaker twist to the trend, with brands showcasing ballet sneakers. They’re fashionable, functional, and fit like a dream.
7. Fisherman sandals
They say that we can thank the Romans for this footwear. Although not all women consider fisherman sandals elegant, you’ll likely spot them everywhere. These shoes are comfortable to wear and can be paired with almost any outfit. It’s best to choose a pair made of leather since the material is more comfortable to wear than PVC. Meanwhile, sandal trends like gladiators are stepping back in popularity.
8. Boat shoes
This summer’s favorites were originally worn by sailors and yachtsmen. Yes, we’re talking about boat shoes. Boat shoes add an unexpected effect to any outfit. You can pair the on-trend shoes with a preppy button up top and classy miniskirt. When in doubt, style boat shoes as you would style loafers. You can’t go wrong.
9. Lightweight sneakers
This summer, simple yet elegant sneakers are back in fashion, while sports footwear with massive soles are gradually losing popularity. Tennis sneakers that look like the models of the 1970-80s are considered especially stylish today.
However, any clothes related to this sport are on trend now, and these shoes can be worn not only on the tennis court. And your feet won’t feel tired even after a few hours of walking. But wedge sneakers look outdated this season — it’s better to give them a rest.
10. Yellow sneakers
Yellow sneakers became famous thanks to Uma Thurman’s iconic role in the Kill Bill movie. After the release of this movie, sales of these sneakers skyrocketed. This season, these vibrant sneakers are returning, and shoe companies have started to release updated versions of classic models.
11. Classic pointed toe pumps
Many people have already written off classic pumps, but now these simple yet elegant shoes are very fashionable. They are also versatile: you can wear them with jeans or an evening dress. And pointed toe pumps are especially popular this year. On the other hand, pumps with rounded toes seem outdated.
12. Converse shoes
Converse sneakers seemed like a relic of the early 2000s—until they started reappearing everywhere. They’re the best shoes if you’re trying to give off the “I didn’t try too hard” vibe. Just check out Alexa Chung’s relaxed fit to the farm.
As trends evolve, you’ll likely see some of these trends come back five years later, perhaps, with a newer twist. Check out more trending shoes this summer.