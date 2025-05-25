10 Timeless Retro Hairstyles to Try in 2025 for a Bold Look

One of the most contentious hairstyles in history, the mullet, has unexpectedly returned and is now regarded as a daring, avant-garde option. The mullet, which has longer hair at the back and shorter hair at the front and sides, is well-known for its “business in the front, party in the back” style. The current mullet has been rebuilt with sleeker, more polished layers, even though it may have once been a sign of rebellious attitude.