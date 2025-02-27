I Refuse to Give Up My Life-long Dream Just Because My Daughter Needs Help

Hi Bright Side,

I’m a big fan, and I've been a longtime reader, delving into your stories and sharing my thoughts. But I guess it's time for me to share my own story too.

At 63, I finally had a chance to live for myself. After years of saving, I finally planned my first trip abroad. I’d dreamed about it for so long. But recently, I got a call from my daughter.

My son-in-law had lost his job, and they were struggling. They asked me to help with my savings. I told them I couldn't. Then she snapped and said, "If you can turn your back on me when I need you most, don’t expect me to come running back when you need something. Because I won’t." I was called selfish and terrible mother.