Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife’s Reaction to His New Romance Is Revealed, Leaving Fans Stunned

After nearly three decades of marriage, Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman’s separation left many in shock. Now, with Hugh’s new relationship coming to light, Deborra-Lee’s reaction has surprised everyone.

Deborra-Lee Furness didn’t feel sadness but rather a wave of relief when she came across photos of her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, out in public with his former co-star Sutton Foster. For Deborra-Lee, the images marked the end of months of uncertainty and suspicion, allowing her to finally move forward, insider says. The 69-year-old Australian actress had shared nearly three decades of her life with Hugh. Their 27-year marriage, once admired by fans worldwide, ended unexpectedly in September 2023, shocking many who saw them as the epitome of a strong Hollywood couple.

Shortly after their split, whispers began to circulate about Hugh, 56, and Sutton, 49. The pair had first worked together on The Music Man back in 2020, during which Sutton was still married to her ex-husband, Ted Griffin. On Monday night, those rumors were put to rest when Hugh and Sutton stepped out hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, confirming that they are now a couple. For Deborra-Lee, the photos brought an unexpected sense of closure. According to insiders, she had been burdened with doubts and suspicions in the months following their separation. While the public confirmation of Hugh’s new relationship may sting, it also gave her clarity.

“Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,” a source revealed. The images validated what she had long feared and allowed her to begin focusing on her own future without lingering questions or uncertainty. Though the breakup and its aftermath have been challenging, Deborra-Lee is now looking ahead, ready to move on from a chapter that, for all its beauty, has finally come to a close.

