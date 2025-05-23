10 Essential Tips for Finding Your Ideal Jeans Fit

Sizing in denim is notoriously inconsistent. You might wear one size at one retailer and a completely different size elsewhere. It’s a common annoyance that stems from several factors.

For starters, sizing standards vary internationally. A size 28 in the U.S. might not match a European 28. Brands also interpret sizes differently. What’s labeled “medium” in one line might fit like a “large” in another.

The jeans’ country of origin can also play a role. Asian-made jeans may fit differently from those produced in North America. Fabric content matters too. Stretch denim hugs the body differently than rigid cotton styles, even with the same size on the tag.

Fit styles add another twist. A skinny cut, for example, won’t fit like a relaxed pair, even in the same size. Finding the right pair often means trying on several options. But don’t lose heart—the right jeans are out there.