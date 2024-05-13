I Refused to Switch Seats With a Mother on an Airplane, So She Wanted Me to Watch Her Kids
In a recent incident aboard an airplane, a man’s refusal to switch seats with a mother sparked controversy and left many questioning societal norms. However, what followed was unexpected. The mother, feeling frustrated, asked him to watch her children instead.
The man explained the situation.
Some people thought he was in the wrong.
- He didn’t offer other possible solutions. If he wanted to keep his aisle seat, maybe someone else in an aisle seat would have been willing to swap with the Mom’s window seat, so a double move would have solved the dilemma. Instead, he gave the Mom no good options, wasn’t willing to move, wasn’t willing to help. His family, who knows him best, made the right judgment. Fullback70 / Reddit
- Every single time I have flown with my kids, the airline has changed the seat assignments before the flight. We book months in advance, and they almost always change the type of plane, which means that the seating chart changes. The OP didn’t have to change seats, but he was in the wrong for not doing it when he saw that he was going to be next to two young kids. He knew it, too, because he knew they would need supervision and said he would not provide it. ScarletAndOlive / Reddit
- Just because you’re not breaking a rule doesn’t mean you’re being a good person. whatdowetrynow / Reddit
Others were supportive of him.
- He has no obligation to find a solution for a problem that is not his. The mother or the flight attendant are responsible for it. Once they figure it out what could be done, he obliged and moved seats. gigi-loves-*** / Reddit
- No one should be forced to give their sits away, specially for one that is worse, for them. I’m glad that the flight attendant managed to help and find a solution. Evaguess / Reddit
- You are under no obligation to switch seats (especially if you paid for selection) if she wants to sit with her kids, she can pay for this. And by no means are you her babysitter, her kids, her responsibility — end of story. bit***_badger / Reddit
It was just a communication error.
The mother’s intentions were rooted in ensuring the comfort and safety of her children during the flight, but her approach lacked foresight. Consulting a crew member beforehand could have preemptively resolved the seating issue and alleviated any potential inconvenience.
Moreover, a more considerate and empathetic approach from both parties could have defused tensions. While the mother’s request for assistance with her children was unreasonable, a courteous explanation of personal circumstances, claustrophobia, might have fostered a more understanding exchange.
There was one commenter who hit the nail on the head with their explanation:
- The mom should have engaged the flight attendant well before boarding, and they should have managed it on their end. You should have also been understanding and at the very least helped, just as a general kindness. “I’m sorry, I have anxiety and need to sit in the aisle. Would it be possible for your children to switch with the people in your row?” KT_mama / Reddit
