My Husband Wants to Be Called My “Boyfriend” and Pretends We Never Married

There are always ups and downs in any marriage. However, some “downs” are especially confusing. One of our readers believed she had a harmonious marriage until her husband started acting strangely. What began as a seemingly innocent quirk escalated into a source of tension. Our reader’s worries increased as her husband ditched his wedding ring and changed his Facebook relationship status.

Get your husband to go to therapy.

Your husband might need to go to a doctor or get some therapy. Check if his behavior is caused by some conditions (such as disconnection from reality or a brain tumor that might cause him to lose parts of his memories). Besides, ask his doctor if there are some medications or other health issues that might be the reason your husband acts so strangely. It’s better to get some professional help as soon as possible.

Don’t take things further.

Don’t advance your relationship until your husband’s behavior changes. Your relationship isn’t as strong as you think. Your husband purposefully denies your wedding, and it’s a big red flag. Something is clearly wrong in your marriage. You might want to reconsider your relationship since he sounds like he’s struggling to stay grounded. It might be difficult to start a family with someone who isn’t sure he wants to be your husband.

Be specific in your questions.

It’s important to ask the right questions when it comes to resolving arguments in a relationship. Ask him directly about the issue and be specific. Ask, “Why did you correct your friend when he invited you to the stag party?”, “Why did you change your relationship status on Facebook?”, “Why do you call me your girlfriend?” Only this way, you can get to the bottom of this issue.

Ask him to stop doing that.

Let your husband know that you feel hurt every time he calls you his girlfriend. Tell him you aren’t dating, you’re married. Ask him to stop doing that. If he doesn’t change his behavior, it might mean that he’s trying to distance himself from you. Perhaps he’s thinking about ending the marriage or get you to do so.