I Won’t Let My Sister-in-Law Near My Baby Again — After Discovering Her Secret

That night, I joined the parenting group using a throwaway account and searched through recent posts. It didn’t take long. There it was. A cropped photo of my baby, lying on the play mat in the same outfit he wore at my sister-in-law’s house. No names. No faces. Just a caption that read:

“My SIL just had a baby and she’s become obsessive. She won’t let anyone post a single photo. I feel like she’s isolating us — how do I handle someone this controlling without causing drama?”

The comments were awful.

“Sounds like she’s got postpartum issues.”

“She’s punishing everyone around her.”

“She’s going to traumatise that poor kid with her paranoia.”

It wasn’t just a betrayal. It was an ambush. And my sister-in-law had let strangers pick me apart without saying a word.