Jennifer Lawrence’s Dress Is Dubbed “The Best Maternity Look,” and Leaves Fans in Awe

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at the 15th Annual Governors Awards, showcasing her impeccable maternity style in a custom brown gown by Bottega Veneta. The 34-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, radiated elegance as she displayed her growing baby bump in the form-fitting dress.

Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / East News

Lawrence completed the look with a gold clutch, exuding timeless sophistication on the red carpet. The custom gown featured exquisite ruching on one shoulder and along the hip, accented by Bottega Veneta’s signature golden, teardrop-shaped metallic buckles. The slinky, figure-hugging design perfectly cinched around her bump, effortlessly blending maternity wear with high fashion.

Priscilla Grant / Everett Collection / East News

As she posed for photographers, Lawrence’s radiant glow and poised demeanor captivated fans and fashion critics alike. Many took to social media to praise the look, with one fan declaring, "Ok, I think this is the best maternity dress look I’ve ever seen." Others marveled at her elegance, writing, "She’s so beautiful for real. Pregnant or not, she glows. And that dress is soo elegant!"

VALERIE MACON / AFP / East News , AMPAS viaThe Grosby Group / Grosby Group / East News

It’s not the first time Lawrence has received accolades for her maternity wardrobe, and her Governors Awards appearance solidified her status as a style icon. Another admirer summed it up, "J Law and her maternity dresses never fails me." Once again, Jennifer Lawrence has proven that pregnancy is no barrier to looking stunningly chic.

