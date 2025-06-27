I Demanded My DIL Pay Me for Babysitting, and It Broke Our Family Harmony

I raised three kids and thought I was done with sleepless nights. But when my son and DIL had twins, they needed help. I offered. I adore those babies. But what began as “a few hours a week” turned into a routine I never agreed to. Every day, I’d get a calendar invite. Not a request—a demand.

One day, I mentioned I had a dentist appointment. My DIL frowned and said, “Can’t you reschedule? The babies don’t nap well with anyone else.” That night, I told her, “I need to slow down. I love helping—but I can’t keep doing this full-time.” She scoffed. “We thought family meant showing up.” So I did something bold. I sent her an invoice for basic babysitting hours. Modest rate. Just a gesture.