Scientists Stumped by Reappearance of Unusual Atlantic Water Blob

For years, scientists have known that the Pacific and Indian Oceans have something called equatorial water masses—big sections of ocean that sit along the equator and separate the waters to the north and south. But weirdly, they could never find anything like that in the Atlantic. It was like the Atlantic’s version had just... vanished.

Well, good news: it turns out it was there all along. Researchers finally found it, and they’ve even given it a name—Atlantic Equatorial Water, or AEW for short.