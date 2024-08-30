Angelina Jolie Glams on the Venice Red Carpet — But One Detail Catches People’s Eyes

Angelina Jolie turned heads with a touch of Old Hollywood glamour as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie, Maria. Fans were mesmerized by her rare appearance and stunning outfit, but some couldn't help but notice something a bit odd about her arms, adding a hint of mystery to the night.

Angelina Jolie stole the show at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, as she always does. The 49-year-old actress lit up the red carpet on August 29 for the premiere of her new film Maria, where she takes on the role of opera icon Maria Callas. Jolie rocked a custom strapless beige Tamara Ralph gown with a fur stole that added a cozy touch of winter glam. The dress featured romantic drapery, a pleated skirt hem, and was topped off with a gold rose brooch.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/East News

She kept the jewelry minimal but impactful, with a woven gold bracelet, matching ring, and a few gold and diamond earrings. Her bold red lips, matching glossy manicure, and smoky eye made the whole look pop, while her blonde hair, styled in a sleek side-part, added to the effortlessly chic vibe.

Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, is a standout in the in-competition lineup at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The film features an impressive cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Haluk Bilginer. Back in 2022, before filming began, Angelina Jolie opened up about the weight of portraying the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. "I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge," Jolie shared. "Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria's story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream."

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/East News

Fans were absolutely floored by Angelina Jolie's appearance on the red carpet, flooding social media with praise for her stunning look. Compliments poured in, with one fan gushing, "One of my favorite actresses. Beautiful as always. Looking forward to the new movie ❤️" Another admirer chimed in, "Beauty is her name and so elegant." Many also noticed her new blonde locks, a recent change that had everyone talking. "HOW DOES SHE LOOK SO GOOD!! Blonde suits her," one fan exclaimed.

Amidst the flood of compliments, some fans couldn’t help but focus on Angelina Jolie's arms, particularly her "overexposed" veins. Social media buzzed with comments like, "Am I the only one who sees the veins?" and "Ok, those arm veins are definitely NOT normal 🤯" Another remarked, "Those big veins 😮😮." However, not everyone was on board with the critique. One user clapped back, saying, "Human beings have veins. People will literally find anything to pick apart. Do better." Another added, "I've got veins like that and so do all my adult children. It's hereditary, and we're all healthy. People gotta hate."

Angelina Jolie never fails to create a buzz on the red carpet, especially when she made her first appearance after going blonde.